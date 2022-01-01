Christ Church in Otsego began presenting living nativity 30 years ago
A Christmas tradition of presenting a “living nativity,” with costumed characters, a real baby Jesus and even farm animals in attendance, began 30 years ago at Christ Church in Otsego.
Over the years dozens of babies have played the part of Jesus and hundreds of volunteers have served as the cast of characters that celebrated Jesus’ birth on the first Christmas night.
This year’s live nativity held during Christmas Eve services included three adult brothers who have become members over the years, starting with Kevin Kemna, who started attending Christ Church in about 1993 or 1994.
“It was quite an honor to be asked to help bring the birth of Jesus Christ to life,” Kevin said, noting his youngest son played Jesus 21 years ago.
Pastor Greg Pagh, who first introduced the idea, still believes that it is a special way to bring the Christmas story alive for children and adults alike.
“I love to involve the various members of the congregation in telling the Christmas story, and to a person, they are always blessed in the process,” he said.
“We have shared the living nativity in two different worship centers, indoors and outdoors, during Christmas worship, at a youth center in St. Cloud and for a special event that was called ‘A Night in Bethlehem.’”
The response is always awesome, Pagh said.
Kevin Kemna said he loves how the live nativity takes the simple story of Jesus’ birth and puts it into action.
Brian Kemna said it means a lot to him to serve his church, and the live nativity helps other people to see a deeper meaning to what Christmas is all about. He remembers his daughter and granddaughter having roles in the live nativity.
“I think it also shows that there is a gift to be given by serving,” he said.
Live nativities not only bring the story to life, they can also make for memorable experiences that last a lifetime.
One Christmas Eve a sheep jumped right out of the pen onto the stage and was quickly rescued by an attending shepherd, Pagh said.
Another year several goats escaped their outdoor pen while the shepherds took a coffee break and made it all the way to the Target parking lot before they were captured, Pagh said with a chuckle.
Another Christmas Eve the baby Jesus was a little older and was seen holding straw in his hand and trying to sit up in the manger.
This year’s nativity cast included the Kemna brothers — Kevin, Brian and Allen, now known as the Kemna kings.
Mary and Joseph were played by Makayla Hager and Nick Walz. The angels were played by Jane Moe, Katelyn Keeler and Bethany Gendreau. The shepherds were Joey Kemna, Randy Lohse and Steve Marohn.
Pagh narrated the drama and with many favorite Christmas carols interspersed throughout.
Because of the length of this year’s drama, a doll was used for baby Jesus.
A special part of each Christmas Eve service at Christ Church Otsego also includes the passing of candlelight and the singing of “Silent Night.”
“I love to look out over the congregation and see the eyes of the children filled with such wonder and excitement as the Christmas story comes alive for them,” Pagh said. “We plan to continue this tradition of a ‘living nativity’ in creative ways in the years to come. It has been such a blessing to our congregation and to so many others.”
