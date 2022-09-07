by Jim Boyle
Editor
The process that fueled the design of Prairie View Middle School in Otsego identified “flexible spaces” and “light” as important features to a new school.
It was clear to the participants at a community partners meeting hosted at the new school by Superintendent Dan Bittman on Aug. 17, the school district had fulfilled its promises to user groups to deliver both requested outcomes.
Light streamed in from the outdoors to brighten the media center where a mix of local city and county administrators, elected officials and leaders of various community program managers met before going on a tour.
Looking to the left of the media center while facing Bittman were classrooms with glass-paned garage doors that gave a view into them, which it was explained could be opened to allow for more flexible use of the space.
Bittman said a teacher could have a group of six students working one project and the rest of the class could be doing something else.
“We recognize the days of having 30 kids in a classroom all day every day without being able to move up and around are probably over,” he said.
While on a tour of the school few places were found lacking windows or light and the bank of glass panes overlooking the lunchroom where at least 836 students will eat lunch when school starts on Tuesday, Sept. 6 provided some of the most breath-taking views.
The middle school gym has bleachers. There’s an extra space that will be used for adapted physical education, but will also have other purposes.
Hallways have chairs and clear sight lines into classrooms.
The band and choir rooms brought out “oohs” and “aahs’” from the group.
Some rooms looked like it had just been Christmas as there were lots of boxes to unpack like the new microwaves for the FACS room.
Prairie View Middle School Principal Julie Athman explained most of the students at the new school will come from what was Prairie View Elementary and Middle School. They’ll be going from one relatively new school to a brand new school.
“I think they think that’s just how it works,” Athman said. “Not so much.”
Athman had been at Prairie View Elementary and Middle School last year while preparing for the opening. She said teachers who are coming to the new school are looking forward to not being crowded and having a lot more flexibility and space to move around.
“We have between 1,500 and 1,600 kids between Prairie View Elementary and Prairie View Middle School,” Bittman said at the Aug. 22 School Board work session. “There’s absolutely no way we would fit them into one building, so everything we said would happen has happened.
“We’re grateful to our community for their support and their foresight to recognize we needed some additional space.”
The new school marks a shift of fifth graders into middle schools in the southern end of the school district at Rogers Middle School and Prairie View Middle School.
“There’s a reason we added fifth grade at this school and at Rogers (Middle School),” Bittman said. “And there’s only one reason.
“The public told us if we support the additional building, you (the district) need to give us the longest amount of time before you come for another referendum. It gave us seven years to be able to get acclimated before we will probably start having to think about additional buildings.”
Bittman and Athman said there has been scuttle in the community about concerns over putting little fifth graders with big eighth graders.
“In our school district we have and have had K-2 schools, 3-5 schools, 6-12 schools, E-8 schools, 5-8 schools and 9-12 schools,” Bittman said. “We’re used to that. We take care of our kids. We will continue to deal with that, love our kids and engage families.”
Athman said the school will be ready when school starts.
“(We’re in) the finishing touches of furniture and fixtures mode the last few weeks,” she said. “Some areas are a little messy. That’s hard for me to show you our mess. Just know that’s not what it will look like going forward.”
Bittman said the district is wrapping up more than $150 million in construction projects between those from the 2019 referendum and long-term facilities maintenance projects.
Bittman told School Board members on Aug. 22 all schools will be ready for kids on Sept. 6, “but it may not be until the night before in a couple instances.”
Board Members Christi Tullbane, Kim Michels and Sara Weis attended the Aug. 17 meeting with the community partners.
Michels and Weis have served on the project oversight committee for all District 728 projects.
“We have seen this from conversation to design and now to final product stage,” Michels said. “It’s exciting knowing all these steps and trials we went through to get here. It’s exciting to get to be here and welcome kids.”
Weis concurred.
“The last time I was here I had a hard hat on,” she said. “It’s not messy at all. It’s fantastic. It’s great to be here and see all the space.”
Tullbane said she is grateful for the community’s support and all of the opportunities the referendum has allowed.
