Crossing will connect Guardian Angels and Otsego to the mighty scenic Mississippi River at Carrick’s Landing
The Mississippi River got a little bit closer to the residents living in Guardian Angels Riverview Landing at 9200 Quantrelle Ave. in Otsego and the Otsego community on Jan. 13.
Work crews used a 350-ton crane and precision to lift a 32,000-ton walkway lying parallel with a waterway that separates land between the senior community and the Mississippi River. Getting ready to lift it took one day for mobilizing the crane and bridge that came in two parts, and another half a day to get the crane ready for the heavy lifting.
What looked to be the easy part was swinging the bridge over the waterway, which collects rainwater and snow melt from as far as the Otsego Target before it makes its way into the mighty Mississippi. The bolts had to line up perfectly with their mates. They did.
“It was like watching surgery,” Troy Hanson, Guardian Angels chief financial officer, said. “They made it look like no big deal.”
The joint project between Guardian Angels and the city of Otsego is a big deal to the residents and citizens alike, especially those who are unable to walk the entire path along the waterway. Once open in the spring, it will give people a straight shot from Carrick’s Landing to the river, Guardian Angels CEO Dan Dixon said.
Kraus Anderson, Fehn, and Ironworks and Otsego’s city engineer were there to collaborate.
