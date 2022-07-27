Each beam was set with use of a single telescope crane. Beam seat locations are surveyed to be within 1/4 inch. After all the beams are set into place they are surveyed and data is collected to construct the concrete bridge deck.
Last week’s overnight bridge beam placements for the northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10 in Elk River was a success, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Everything went well and all 12 beams were in place by 2:30 a.m. Friday, July 22.
Meanwhile, Highway 10 will close and detour overnight at Highway 101/169 as follows:
• 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 28, to form the bridge deck.
• 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, to pour the concrete deck.
MnDOT notes that, like all construction work, the schedule is tentative and subject to change due to materials, contractor or weather.
Highway 169, 197th Avenue work zone
MnDOT reports that the Highway 169 traffic switch in Elk River was also a success Wednesday night, July 20. Both directions — one lane, each direction, 24-7 — are on the new north side of Highway 169.
Crews have begun to construct the southbound side of Highway 169 in full force. They’ll have to dig and remove a lot of soil materials out of the area to reduce the elevation of the road to go beneath the 197th bridge, according to MnDOT. Watch for slow trucks that enter or exit the work area, including along Sherburne County Road 33 where the gravel pit is located.
