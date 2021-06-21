Brett and Sarah Hallow, the father and step-mother of Autumn Lee Hallow, will be sentenced on Sept. 23 for the killing of their eight-year-old child who lived with them in their Elk River apartment unit.
The couple plead guilty on June 21 in Sherburne County 10th District Court to a host of crimes that lead to her death and the aggravating circumstances surrounding them that warrant an upward departure from Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. They admitted to committing murder in the second degree while committing assault in the third degree. Under the agreement, each is looking at sentences of up to 480 months or 40 years.
The Hallows, in separate court proceedings this morning, admitted their guilt to a long pattern of abuse that included neglect, deprivation and violence that caused the girl to wither away to 33 pounds, which is what she weighed at a well visit at the age of 4.5, and made her vulnerable to her tragic outcome. They also admitted to neglect and abuse of a second child as part of additional charges that have been filed against them and are part of the plea agreement.
As part of the plea agreement, both Sarah and Brett avoid the risk of a grand jury and first degree murder charges that could follow and bring about life sentences.
The couple has served 312 days in Sherburne County Jail so far. Sarah Hallow will be moved to a woman’s prison in Shakopee and brought back for sentencing. Brett will remain in Sherburne County Jail until sentencing.
