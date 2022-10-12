by Jim Boyle
Editor
One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dana Koch, a single mother of 11 who lives in Zimmerman, never thought she’d be that one.
She guarded against ovarian cancer that had taken her mother at the age of 44, when she was just 22 years old. Breast cancer hadn’t touched her family tree, and she felt comfortable in the belief she wouldn’t be the first.
When she found a lump at the age of 49 she figured it had to be an infection. She would make a doctor’s appointment after Christmas and inquire about an antibiotic.
Her oldest daughter, Ariel, was preparing to move to California and Christmas preparations for her family of 12 were in full swing. The family celebrated Christmas, Dana got her daughter off to the West Coast and she made an appointment for January. The doctor’s visit didn’t go as she thought it would, however. Instead of a prescription, she was scheduled for a mammogram and an ultrasound the next day. The following day she had a biopsy done and was diagnosed on Jan. 12, 2017 with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma that metasticized to the lymph node.
Shock waves ran through her mind and body, before giving way to fear.
“I wasn’t scared for myself, but I was for my kids,” said Koch, who had become a single parent in 2013. “I wanted to be here for my kids. I just wanted to be there for them.”
The diagnosis touched off 16 rounds of chemo, 28 rounds of radiation, a full bilateral mastectomy and, because of her family’s history of ovarian cancer and the results of genes testing she did, a full hysterectomy in 2017.
“I have never been so tired in my life, especially after the chemo,” Koch said. “I normally don’t sit a lot.”
She could have been less aggressive with her treatment and response, but she figured why would she take a chance and have to go through a second mastectomy or worse. She chose the double masectomy.
“It wasn’t a matter of how I look,” she said. “A lot of women have their identity in their body. I was more about, ‘I have all these kids at home and I want to do everything I can do to prevent (the cancer from returning).’
“That’s why when even after my mastectomy when I was considered cancer free, I did the radiation. (Doctors told me) my survival rate went up if I did (the radiation), so I did that.”
Koch knew what it was like to lose her mom to the disease of cancer, and seven of her children still lived at home — five in different schools — while she juggled doctors appointments.
“It was scary,” Koch said.
Koch remained incredibly positive throughout her treatment, something her doctor said was a key to successfully beating cancer. Most of all, she and the Koch family leaned on each other and their faith. The blessings flowed.
“I had to learn how to take help,” Koch said. “I’m not good at taking help.”
The woman who lived in Zimmerman and Elk River her whole life tore a page from her mother’s cancer response playbook and kept a record of her doctor’s visits and all the blessings that would come her and her family’s way. She would fill 11 pages line by line over the course of one year.
The normally private Koch also decided to open up and use Facebook to communicate with friends, the community and the outside world.
“I decided to tell people and ask for prayers,” she said. “It was just easier and (helped prevent) rumors.”
Friends and the community stepped up for the family. A prayer chain proved popular, too.
The Zimmerman girls basketball team did a Pink Out fundraiser. Students and staff from Zimmerman schools and Spectrum High School also provided support and food.
These efforts were just the tips of the iceberg.
“I have this whole notebook I started,” Koch said. “I don’t even know who some of these people are.”
She made check marks by the ones she sent thank you notes to during her journey.
“We ended up with people praying all over the world, between missionary friends of ours and the friends of friends of friends,” she said. “It just helped knowing we had that support.”
She also remembers receiving a quilt and a gift bag from Quilt Pink, a group based out of Zimmerman and Livonia Township. She said the thoughtfulness of the gift helped, especially knowing people were thinking about her and her family.
It became clear to Koch that some people didn’t know what to say and some would say things she would advise not to say to a cancer patient.
Koch says people should not respond to a cancer diagnosis with a story of who they lost to cancer.
When people don’t know what to say, Koch advises just to listen, send a card or provide a meal. She also suggests not giving medical advice, like where to go for treatment.
“I did everything through Mercy, so I could be home at night,” Koch said. “I was gone maybe five or six nights through all of my medical stuff. You just do it.”
Another common saying she found less then helpful was, “Oh, I could never do what you’re doing.”
“What are your options?” Koch recalled thinking. “My options were you just do it. When you’re taking care of 11 people, you just do it. My kids helped more. Other people helped more. People brought food.”
The blessings far outweighed the awkward moments and conversations. One of the blessings was gift cards for Dominoes Pizza. They were used for her 50th birthday celebration.
“A lot of people dread their 50th,” Koch said. “I was so glad to be alive. All 11 of my kids were home, which is really hard to get all of them. I was just thankful to be there.”
As of Sept. 26, Koch is cancer free. There are still four children living at home. One is a high school senior who will graduate. The youngest is now 10. The oldest is 31, and one is still in college.
With 11 kids she had to be frugal, Koch says her family has fun being together.
Koch said her motto is that “life is short,” and so she makes the most of it. Sometimes, that attitude helps her enjoy more fully the things that people dread.
“Sometimes the worst things in our life can help us grow into the people we’re supposed to be,” she said.
