by Jim Boyle
Editor
Rhende Hagemeister moved to Zimmerman six years ago, and she hardly knew a soul as she first moved about the community.
That all changed when she published a Happenings item in the Star News for Quilt Pink to gauge interest by others in quilting one Saturday a month for breast cancer patients.
“People walked in the door that first Saturday,” Hagemeister said. “I get goosebumps thinking of it. Some of the people are still with us. They know the program and they like the results.”
The group has made and delivered hundreds of quilts. The most recent Quilt Pink shipment went out two weeks ago. Seven quilts went to four states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Texas. The group also hoped to host a walk and run this October, but it had to be postponed until Oct. 14, 2023. Judging by the initial reaction, there’s plenty of interest by vendors and participants alike. The group will have enough time to plan it for next year.
Hagemeister has never had breast cancer nor has she lost family members to the disease. Her passion comes from friends who have battled the disease and a desire to give.
“My sisters and daughters are healthy, and we’re all so grateful for this gift,” Hagemeister said. “Knowing friends who are in the battle really put the desire in my heart to do something. I’m not a doctor, or nurse, or scientist, but I can sew.”
Hagemeister is a retired family and consumer sciences teacher who loves to sew. She continues to substitute teach in her retirement.
She has had colleagues over the years touched by breast cancer, sometimes with devastating results.
“I listened to, and read, about those facing the uncertainties and knew comfort had to come from other things,” she said.
She knew fabric, quilts, half-moon pillows, caps, port pillows, adult coloring books, and pillows to put your feet on could be those things.
Quilt Pink also makes Dammit Dolls for cancer patients to take their frustrations out by hitting a stuffed figure on a table or other sturdy surface. They also make knitted knockers.
Hagemeister led quilt retreats in Hackensack and started a Quilt Pink group there — before one of her best friends was diagnosed with cancer.
Sally is one of three colleagues that Hagemeister has known who got a breast cancer diagnosis. She admired Sally’s fighting spirit.
The two met when Hagemeister moved north to a lake home with her husband. The former Cambridge-Isanti schools teacher knew she couldn’t give up teaching, so she got a job teaching FACS at Northland High School in Remer. Sally worked at the school and they became friends fast. They enjoyed spending time at each other’s homes. Hagemeister was there for Sally when she was diagnosed with cancer.
When Hagemeister and her husband left Hackensack for Zimmerman, she decided to try and start a Quilt Pink group here while her friend continued her battle. It gave her support and a chance to be around like-minded people.
“These amazing people showed up at the Zimmerman City Hall and we’ve been sewing ever since,” she said.
“When my friend Sally lost her battle I was gutted,” Hagemeister said.
The group has since moved to the Livonia Township Hall and it meets once a month on a Saturday. They get the names of survivors from friends and families of the patients.
Occasionally, a breast cancer patient handwrites a letter of thanks.
“Their notes are like high octane fuel,” Hagemeister said. “Their stories shared bring life to our lives, purpose to our sewing, and hope for a better world.”
The thank you cards say things like:
•“I was so surprised. You have no idea that I needed this today as I start my first chemo this afternoon.”
•“I loved all of it.”
•“What a great surprise…. Surgery was successful.”
•“I cried, then I laughed. You helped me today!”
One time, Quilt Pink got so busy they tied quilts. They prefer to use free motion long arms to quilt their quilts.
Hagemeister recalls one cancer patient saying she traces the stitching of her quilt while laying under it during treatment to help her along. Stories like that spur the group on.
“Our preference is to make them personal because of stories like this,” Hagemeister said.
The quilts come with a gift bag that includes a Dammit Doll, a poem, an adult coloring book with pencils, a piece of jewelry, and a port pillow that helps on the car ride home so the seat belt won’t ride up against the port hole.
The Quilt Pink group attracts nine to 12 people on average to a Saturday sewing event.
Sometimes there are special visitors, like the time the head of a department from Anoka Technical College came with friends to make Dammit Dolls for a day. Hagemeister had taught weaving at the school for a short time.
“She said, ‘I saw your name in the paper and I wanted to come and help,’” Hagemeister recalled of the surprise visit.
“It’s a great way to connect with people who have the same heart for giving,” Hagemeister said.
