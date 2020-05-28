by Jim Boyle
A historic school year at Spectrum High School marred by a pandemic was capped off with a jovial parade of soon-to-be graduates of the school.
Members of the class of 2020 rode with their closest friends, alone or in many cases with their family, as people watched from inside or next to their parked vehicles.
Once these high school seniors, dressed in their green cap and gowns, had a chance to walk across a mock stage, they headed home to watch a virtual ceremony that celebrated all they accomplished in four years at Spectrum, including the last two months that were spent learning from a distance as much of the world around them was shut down.
What the experience lacked in togetherness in one last large-group setting it seemed to make up for in intimacy between the graduates, their closest friends and families who took part in a parade that allowed students to have their name read into a sound system, walk across a stage and have their picture snapped. They even got shots with their family before heading home to watch the virtual ceremony.
Spectrum Principal Mark Leland, who read students’ names into a microphone at the mock graduation stage outside the school, got the virtual ceremony rolling. The ceremony was assembled far enough ahead of time to work out any glitches.
“Although the graduation ceremony will not look or feel like a traditional one, we hope to provide some semblance of the true celebratory nature of this incredible and special occasion,” Leland said during his introduction of the Class of 2020 to a virtual audience watching from the comfort of their home or wherever each graduate and family decided to watch this historic graduation.
Leland had the help of a Spectrum High School wind ensemble to introduce the class. They played the traditional processional march, “Pomp and Circumstance” by David Gorham and arranged by Michael Story.
Each of the 34 musicians could be seen simultaneously performing their part in a postage-stamp-sized video image of themselves. As they played, pictures of the 74 soon-to-be graduates streamed on the sides of the screen.
“We are without a doubt so proud of each of our graduates this year,” he said. “They have endured something none of us could have imagined and have done so with a great attitude, an inspiring spirit and tremendous courage.”
Leland introduced salutatorian McKenzie Alders, who finished with a 4.13 GPA and graduated with more than 80 college credits and her Associate of Arts degree. Her goals are to become a lawyer and work in politics.
At a school known for its amazing body of service-learning projects, Alders was awarded a service-learning scholarship for the work she did hosting a benefit that raised more than $13,000 for charity this past summer.
The girl’s basketball player and all-conference track athlete was captain of the track team for two years. She plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter this fall.
“The class of 2020 is a class of creative problem-solvers, of doers and makers and some of the hardest workers I have ever seen,” Alders said. “This isn’t what we wanted the end of our high school experience to look like, and it is honestly horribly unfair that we are the first and possibly only class ever to have it happen like this.”
But it hasn’t stopped them.
“We have kept moving, holding our heads high and putting one foot in front of the other, and we won’t let this hold us back.”
Isabella Dorval, the school’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.14 during four years at Spectrum High School, graduated with 69 college credits and her Associate of Arts degree.
She was a 2020 National Merit Scholarship finalist, something Leland called a “distinct and incredible honor.”
Dorval was also an accomplished musician who played the alto saxophone in Spectrum’s wind ensemble. She was recently awarded the John Philip Sousa award, considered to be the pinnacle achievement in the high school’s band program.
Dorval was also an active member of the school’s theater program and a contributing member of the quiz bowl team.
She will attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison to study biology.
Dorval called Spectrum High School’s Class of 2020 a group of overcomers.
“As I imagine my fellow peers watching tonight, I see future doctors, engineers, politicians, environmentalists, FBI agents, and so much more,” she said of her classmates watching the virtual ceremony. “For most of you joining us in celebration of our achievements, you have great hopes for your child, your sibling, your friend, or your family member and have pushed them to accomplish these goals.
“Standing in front of you all this evening, I can say without a doubt that these dreams and ambitions will come to fruition for my classmates and me.”
Dorval said the class of 2020 has met more challenges and uphill climbs than any class before.
“My class was born into a frightened America in the wake of 9/11,” she said. “As we graced the halls of elementary school for the first time, the stock market was crashing around us. Soon after our entrance into middle school, the Boston Marathon was bombed. And now we are graduating high school with our last school memories unfairly stripped away from us. Yet, despite all of this, we continue to rise to the occasion.”
Senior student spirit awards given by the faculty, staff and administration were announced. They are given to students who have demonstrated true spirit through their dedication to service, perseverance, integrity, responsibility, intrinsic motivation and transforming the school’s climate. This award extends beyond school activities participation to include student leadership through community involvement, work responsibilities and family commitment.
The recipients of this award received a plaque. The winners included Martha Bergley, Kaylee Betzler, Isabella Dorval, Matthew Helser, Maxwell Lawrence and Katherine Lemcke.
The featured speaker was Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, who is completing his third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He told the students it was his honor and privilege to join the graduates in this very exciting and unique time.
Lucero said he spent more than a decade in college after high school. He earned diplomas for law enforcement, computer networking design and development before returning to school to earn his Bachelor of Applied Science in computer forensics.
He went back to school again to attend the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management to obtain is MBA.
In addition to this decade of college, he also taught college classes for seven years prior to becoming a state legislator.
“I have a great appreciation for academics and learning and continuous learning,” he said, congratulating the 64 graduates who have already earned some form of college credit.
Fifteen have already earned an AA degree and three completed all of the requirements for the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum.
“That is incredibly exciting,” he said. “That certainly jump-starts the next chapter in your life.”
Lucero said it is a blessing to live in Minnesota and America where people have the ability to pursue happiness. “This is one of the things that sets our country apart from others,” he said. “Every individual is bestowed from our creator life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
He also said that it will look different for every person.
“We are afforded the right to make decisions and be empowered to pursue happiness as we see fit,” he said, noting that it can be college or one of many other exciting opportunities.
Lucero rolled out a litany of euphemisms to provide the graduates some parting advice. He said they are time-tested.
He said a willingness to try is a skill set, even if the effort is met with failure. He said here in America failure often comes with a stigma, but elsewhere around the world, it is viewed more positively.
He encouraged students to never stop learning, always have a goal and avoid procrastination. And when they don’t have success, keep trying.
“What does not kill you will make you stronger,” he said .
Senior advisers Andy Nyquist, Sara Peloquin, Dan Roddin, and Nicole Beehler entered the virtual ceremony as it neared the end. They explained how each graduate received a silk rose. A rose that can represent love, honor, faith, wisdom, devotion and timelessness. They said it was now time for graduates to present the rose to one of their family members.
As they did this, Spectrum’s chamber choir played “My Companion” by Elaine Hagenberg.
Executive Director Dan Debruyn said after the rose presentations were done and people were seated it was time for the class of 2020 to stand as well as faculty and staff.
“Although we are not able to be present, we turn our hearts to you and are wishing you all the best as you enter this new stage of your lives,” DeBruyn said. “Please transfer your tassels from one side to the other.”
He then presented Spectrum’s Class of 2020 high school graduates. “Congratulations,” he said.
Photos and were displayed at the end of the virtual ceremony along with statements from Spectrum faculty and staff. To see the ceremony, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPgaYFryiAQ
