Two area boys choirs will present Christmas concerts this weekend.

Land of Lakes Choirboys concert

Saturday, Dec. 18. 5:30 p.m. Word of Peace Lutheran Church, 21705 129th Ave. N., Rogers. No tickets will be sold; all are welcome. Freewill donation.

North Star Boys’ Choir All-choirs Christmas concert

Sunday, Dec. 19, 1:30-3 p.m. St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE, St. Michael. Freewill donation.

Land of Lakes Choirboys concert

Sunday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello. No tickets will be sold; freewill donation.

