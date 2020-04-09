by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 3-year-old Elk River boy has survived a fall from a third-floor window of the Dove Tree Apartments.
Police were called to the building at 1105 Lions Park Drive at 12:18 p.m. March 31.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the boy had been standing near a window and when he leaned back into the screen, the screen gave way and the boy fell.
Elk River Ambulance transported the boy to the hospital.
“The last we heard the boy was in stable condition and doing well,” Kluntz said.
The boy had been home with his father and his 8-year-old brother at the time, Kluntz said.
Online puppy deal goes south for buyer
A puppy purchase apparently went bad for an Elk River man.
The victim told police April 4 that he believes he was scammed while trying to buy the puppy online from Oklahoma.
Man accused of threatening neighbors
An Elk River man, 58, was arrested for terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his neighbors in a townhome development.
Police were called to the 10000 block of 181st Lane in Elk River at 5:42 p.m. April 2 after the man was allegedly banging on the walls and making threats toward a woman and her boyfriend.
A video had been made of the threats and was played for officers. “In the video, the arrested party is heard taunting the victims to fight outside and stating he was going to kill the victims,” according to the police report.
The suspect denied making any threats but said he was upset over ongoing noise issues, the police report stated. He was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail.
Suspected sidewalk driver facing a DWI
An Elk River man, 38, was arrested for DWI after he was suspected to have possibly driven on a sidewalk.
Police were called to 190th Lane and Ivanhoe Drive in Elk River at 9:38 p.m. April 5, where the man allegedly attempted to drive away before being arrested.
Thief takes ramp worth $700
A custom-made foldable aluminum ATV/snowmobile ramp was reported stolen from a patio in the 18000 block of Nixon Street in Elk River. The ramp is valued at $700. The theft was reported April 3.
Ohio woman victim of fraud in Elk River
A report of a financial transaction card fraud that occurred at OfficeMax in Elk River was received April 1 from the Austintown Township Police Department in Ohio.
Kluntz said the victim of the fraudulent purchase is a woman from Austintown.
Fraudulent charges made on Visa card
An Elk River woman reported that there were fraudulent charges being made online on her Visa card.
The fraud was reported to police on March 30.
Woman’s online savings account accessed
An Elk River woman reported a series of fraudulent activities involving accounts in her name.
Someone accessed an online savings account and took $871.64 from it. The thief also tried to access her Wells Fargo account and take $500.
