Father, son and others cut hair off before April 22 benefit and child’s intense chemotherapy slated later this month
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Three-year-old Elk River boy Jordan Hampton loves monster trucks, swinging on his family’s swing set and playing outside as much as possible. Not much slows him down as he darts from one activity to the next.
One of his least favorite things is getting his haircut. He has to sit down for that, and he’d rather be playing with his 6-year-old sister Brooklyn or a friend from his mom’s home child care business.
This past Saturday he got a haircut on the deck in his backyard with a crowd of his closest supporters. His dad, Dan Hampton, sat first in the makeshift barber’s chair when the clippers came out, while Jordan took off for the swing where Brooklyn was already pumping her legs and testing the limits of the play set. Jordan was not interested in watching Dad get his hair shaved off.
It wasn’t clear if he had accepted he was next. He had been told he would look like he did in pictures of himself as a baby after his next haircut.
Slowly, mom Kristine Hampton coaxed him back to the deck, and, finally, with a cousin holding his hand, he climbed into his father’s lap so he could get his head shaved like his dad just did.
His bravery that Mom talked about in an interview earlier in the week shone through much like the welcome sun in the backyard that was melting what was left of the winter white stuff. It has been a long winter for the Hamptons; spring will likely feel even longer, and the fall is a mystery.
Having the haircut out of the way is one more thing off the family’s plate as they prepare for Jordan’s most intense round of chemotherapy yet that starts at the end of the month. Doctors have informed the Hamptons his hair will begin to fall out with this next treatment.
“This will be the worst (chemotherapy treatment) he has experienced so far,” Kristine said. “We wanted to have his hair cut before he starts feeling really yucky. He’ll be back in the hospital and we want to avoid having clumps of hair falling out.”
Cancer diagnosis came at Christmastime
Jordan was diagnosed with leukemia at Christmastime after a fever he beat kept coming back. Clinic and urgent care doctors had no answers.
Then Christmas came. Kristine and Brooklyn went to a family gathering, while Dan stayed back with Jordan to keep anyone else from getting sick. The fever came back yet again, his skin was discolored and the couple decided while on a phone call together to meet at Maple Grove Hospital.
Lab tests showed Jordan was neutropenic, a condition that occurs when white blood cells that help fight infection fall below a certain level, putting the patient at risk for an infection. The Hamptons were told this is a condition seen in leukemia patients.
“No, this isn’t cancer,” the Hamptons thought aloud to themselves. “He just has a little bug.”
Doctors encouraged the Hamptons to make a trip to Children’s Masonic Hospital for further testing.
“They said, ‘Don’t wait,’” Kristine recalled.
They didn’t.
Once there, more bloodwork, ultrasounds, scans and X-rays were taken.
A doctor came in with a heads up that it could be leukemia, but that they still have to confirm. Meanwhile, Jordan needed a blood transfusion to replenish his white blood cells.
“He had two transfusions, and his fever broke,” Kristine said. “His levels went back up. We spent two days in the hospital.
“We prepared ourselves for it, wrote out questions we prepared while we still had a clear mind.”
They ended up being there for eight days after getting the diagnosis they feared on Dec. 27. The first stage of chemotherapy was started in the hospital. Those treatments were followed by ones at home and others in a clinic.
Kristine’s home child care she started in October 2022 had to be put on hold. Jordan gained weight from steroids and he became a different child emotionally, Kristine said.
“That was really hard,” she said. “On the very last day of that first 29-day round, hospital staff pulled fluid from his spine to make sure he was responding to the treatment.”
He was.
“They said he was doing great and the treatment is working,” Kristine said.
Community rallies around Hampton family
Back home, the community had been rallying around the family. Meal trains had been established. “We never had an empty doorstep,” Kristine said.
It was the kind of community the Hamptons sought when looking for a place to call home, but never thought they would have to rely on it.
The couple moved to Elk River about six years ago, before building a house in the Miske Meadows housing development.
Dan works for the city of Elk River’s public works department and he had wanted to become a volunteer firefighter for some time. He had applied in his hometown of Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park when they were hiring. Here in Elk River he completed the fire academy and was hired.
“To me, it’s the best,” he said of his fire service. “You serve the community you live in and you get to know a bunch of people.”
Pancake breakfast and benefit April 22 at Elk River Fire Station No. 3
That same fire station he now works at will be the site of an April 22 pancake breakfast, silent auction and benefit for Dan’s son Jordan. It is being hosted by the Elk River Fire Foundation.
The public is welcome and invited. Cost is $5 per person and tickets will be sold at the door. The Hamptons have been to similar breakfasts and benefits before, but this will be the first where they are the ones people are coming to see and help.
“It’s a lot to take in,” Kristine said. “I remember we didn’t look at the GoFundMe account for weeks. We’re so thankful. We couldn’t continue to live our life in our home without people’s generosity. It has been very humbling.
“Elk River is very tight-knit. I cannot imagine we would have had this type of support in a different city. What everyone is willing to do to help us, there are no words for.”
Hair cuts were a low key affair at home
The Hamptons chose to keep the hair-cutting more of a low key affair.
Dan’s mother gathered one of the small locks of her grandson’s hair for safekeeping, much like she did to have a keepsake from when Dan was a baby. This keepsake brought with it tears and prayers.
Kristine describes her son as a boy through and through and a sweet boy who’s a lover. He has a port in his chest that was surgically installed.
Prior to leukemia and chemotherapy, nothing stopped him from keeping on the move. He actually lost mobility at one point from the chemo.
“The chemo took so much out of him, he wasn’t able to walk,” Kristine said. “He crawled. They warned us it would potentially do this. He would fall and lose balance. It was really sad to see him crawl, someone who was so active and busy could no longer go up the steps or go down the stairs without crawling.”
He regained his mobility, but it will likely be sapped again.
“There’s not a whole lot that he truly understands why we’re doing this,” Kristine said. “He knows when we put on certain clothes, he knows (what’s coming). He just says, ‘No, I don’t want to go to the doctor.’ Or like when we put the cream on to numb him. He’s smart in that sense.”
The Hamptons talk to Jordan and Brooklyn about cancer. They also read children’s books written about childhood cancer that try to explain that even though you can’t see it, Jordan is sick.
Family optimistic that Jordan will be a survivor
He has the most common type of childhood leukemia. Jordan’s young age increases his chances of survival, which have been put at 85% or higher.
“We’re very optimistic,” Kristine said. “There’s a decent amount of research. A good survival rate. So we stay positive as much as we possibly can. We just have been supportive to each other and the community and everyone has rallied around us.
“It’s something that just feels like it’s part of life now. We have a good army behind us. The fire department and our families have just been amazing. So has the community.”
There’s hope of more normalcy in the fall — things like reopening the daycare, swimming lessons — but truthfully the family is taking it one day, one week and one month at a time.
This coming week is expected to end on a high note with the pancake breakfast and benefit at Elk River Fire Station No. 3, 9921 191st Ave. NW. It will be from 8 to 11 a.m.
In addition to the food, there will be warrior shirt sales, fire truck explorations and a silent auction. The Elk River Fire Foundation is hosting the event. All proceeds from the benefit will go to support the Hampton family and help Jordan beat his cancer diagnosis.
For more information, email jordanhampton.benefit@gmail.com.
