by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
With schools closed due to the coronavirus crisis and kids with time on their hands, how are their parents keeping them busy? We asked that question on the Star News Facebook page. Here are some replies from readers.
Amy Kainz, of Elk River, said her family is doing some indoor gardening — starting seeds indoors for spring and summer harvests, using both grow lights and natural window lighting to germinate seeds.
She has three kids ages 16, 11 and 8.
“My youngest is my biggest helper. He loves to help fill the trays with soil, plant seeds and water the plants once they start to grow,” she said.
Kainz said a fun idea for the whole family is to have everyone grow and tend to their own sunflower. See who grows the tallest sunflower by the end of growing season with the winner getting a prize.
If anyone wants to learn more about gardening, Kainz said she has lots of free gardening tips and tutorials for growing both vegetables and flowers on her Instagram account @milkweed.and.daisies.
Catherine Norman, of Big Lake Township, said good activities for bored kids are planting seeds using egg cartons and milk jugs and making egg carton firestarters with dryer lint and candle and crayon wax. She sent a photo showing what they look like (see below, right).
Other families are taking advantage of the great outdoors.
Leslie DeBoer said her daughter, Adeline, has been enjoying bike rides through Woodland Trails Park, located at 20135 Elk Lake Road in Elk River. Adeline is a first grader at Parker Elementary in Elk River.
The Traynor kids, Anna, 14, Tessa, 12, and Julia, 8, of Elk River, have also been spending time at Woodland Trails Park, where they have been geocaching.
Geocaching has been likened to a modern-day treasure hunt, where participants use GPS to navigate to containers, called “geocaches” or “caches,” at locations all over the world.
Woodland Trails is their favorite place to geocache, said their mom, Terra Traynor.
“We primarily geocache in Elk River and the surrounding area, but we made sure to find one on our trip to Philadelphia last year,” she said.
Bonnie Montgomery said she dug out all the old crafts and science experiments that never got opened.
“We will be growing crystals, breaking geodes and painting some canvases,” she said.
She’s also trying to go for walks and to get her kids — without much success — to watch some classic 80s movies with her.
Boy Scout Troop 91 of Zimmerman is posting a daily fitness challenge in which all the Scouts and parents can participate, said Mary Nathe, the troop’s committee chair. Ben Johnson, one of the troop’s assistant scoutmasters, was the driving force behind the activity, she said.
Each day’s workout is different, she said. “Friday’s was light-hearted and included running around the outside of your house four times in addition to somersaults, stair hops and then planking,” Nathe said. “It is a way to keep the scouts engaged and active.”
For others, animals are helping kids stay busy.
Karri Miller is having her kids help with daily chores on their 400-acre farm, Miller Angus, located just east of Zimmerman near Crown. Her husband is a full-time farmer and they raise registered Black Angus cattle.
Wendy Schlueter, of Elk River, said they have been hanging out with some lambs and baby chicks. Leah, her 8-year-old daughter, is a third grader at Twin Lakes Elementary and a member of the Elk River Busy Bees 4-H Club.
The chicks are 4-H projects. Schlueter said the bottle lambs started out as a way to help out her sister-in-law from Gully, Minnesota, with their lambs but Leah has mentioned she wants to show them at the fair.
“I said, ‘We’ll see,’” Schlueter said with a smile.
