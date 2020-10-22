County effort to push Zimmerman overpass achieves success
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County saw some good news in a bonding bill passed recently by the Minnesota Legislature, according to County Administrator Bruce Messelt.
The bill contained $2 million to continue work on a proposed overpass project at Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman.
The bill also included $20.5 million for infrastructure improvements at the Becker Business Park.
The County Board had identified both of those items in January as the top priorities in Sherburne County’s legislative platform for 2020.
Those two items were in a nearly $2 billion bonding bill meant to pay for hundreds of infrastructure improvement projects around the state ranging from roads and bridges to wastewater facilities and higher education asset preservation, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. The measure cleared the Minnesota House and Senate during a special session earlier this month and Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Sherburne County commissioners, meanwhile, are already looking ahead to the 2021 legislative session. The board will discuss legislative priorities during an upcoming workshop and, later this year, area state legislators will be invited to meet with the County Board.
The 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.