Members of Bold North Vocals include Marie Miller, Sandra McAllister, Ashley Harms, Elizabeth Budahn, Chelsie Cabak, Jodi Acker, LeeAnn Ricke, Jennifer Piehl, Lilly Hayworth, Kristina Erickson, Brenna Conrad, Tina Meeker and Erika Rossow.
Bold North Vocals, a group of accomplished singers and performers, will perform a holiday concert at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Elk River High School’s Historic Little Theater. Enter Door H off of the Jackson Avenue entrance.
The group’s inaugural show will celebrate rich musical and cultural heritage with a fresh fusion of traditional Christmas music and contemporary song craft. Bold North Vocals was established in 2021. It is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission of spreading beautiful sounds, happiness and cheer to audiences near and far. It was established through NorthStar Arts.
“The group’s repertoire is presented by 19 angelic voices and brings centuries of classic and contemporary songs and stirring original compositions to life onstage,” said Eileen Anderson, the artistic director of the group. “Come experience the magic and the true meaning of Christmas as it unfolds around you in this stunning holiday spectacular.”
Selections will include Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” Alfred Burt’s carols and other traditional holiday favorites.
The event is free. Donations will be welcomed. For more information, visit BoldNorthVocals.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.