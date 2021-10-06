Bodywise Chiropractic Center, located at 19260 Evans St. in Elk River, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with events the week of Oct. 11. The center will be flashing back to October 2001 with specials for existing and new patients and snacks and beverages for people coming in for their appointments. Pictures of staff from 20 years ago will be posted.
For more information about Bodywise Chiropractic, call 763-441-7788.
