by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County commissioners are poised to adopt a $103 million budget for 2021.
County Administrator Bruce Messelt went over the proposed budget and levy during a truth in taxation public hearing on Dec. 3, where the county also fielded questions and comments from four citizens. The County Board will consider adopting the 2021 budget and levy on Dec. 15.
To help fund the proposed $103 million budget, the county is looking at levying $52 million in property taxes. That’s up 3.4% over the 2020 levy.
It is, however, less than half of what the estimated 7% growth in the county’s tax base is due to new construction and the increase in the values of homes and businesses, Messelt noted.
The bottom line for taxpayers is if the value of a home remained flat, the county portion of that homeowner’s property taxes would actually decrease.
However, based on valuation trends (a 5.65% increase), the average homeowner would see an approximate $3 per month increase to the county portion of their tax bill, Messelt said.
Average commercial/industrial and agricultural valuations saw smaller increases, resulting in a likely decrease in 2021 taxes.
In addition to property taxes, other sources of revenue for the county include state aids, grants, charges for services, wheelage tax and local option sales tax.
Where does the county spend the money? Messelt said the “big three” are public safety, public works (roads and bridges) and health and human services.
Almost half of the proposed expenditures for 2021 (54.5%) are related to personnel. The county has 726 full-time-equivalent employees.
Other highlights presented in the budget summary:
•Sherburne County’s tax rate has been dropping every year since 2014.
•The county has the 10th lowest 2021 preliminary levy per capita in Minnesota, at $540. The statewide average is $616.
•Sherburne County saw a 10.2% population growth from 2010 to 2019, from 88,499 to 97,520.
•New housing permit growth was at 140 in 2012 and 441 in 2019.
•Average residential value has increased approximately 5.65%.
•Average commercial/industrial values have increased approximately 2.3%.
•Because of the recession, the county has seen a huge decrease in its investment income.
To watch the truth in taxation hearing, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6bcbgkc.
The county also has an Open Gov platform on its website, at https://tinyurl.com/y6ah8d7b, that allows citizens to explore the budget in detail.
“The budget should not be a foreign document,” Messelt said. “It is available for everybody and anybody.”
