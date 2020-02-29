Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River Area School District’s achievement and integration plan will focus on reducing academic disparities through three goals and accompanying strategies, according to a presentation about the plan given to the school board during a meeting on Feb. 24.
“The goal is to make sure everybody has their fair shot,” Curriculum Specialist Kristin Hall said.
The plan would be in effect from July 2020 to June 2023 and aligns with the district’s strategic plan and World’s Best Workforce plan, Hall said.
The first goal would be to increase by 1% annually the number of students and employees who report an increased level of cultural competence as a result of participating in integrated Inter-District Partnership activities, according to the plan.
According to Minnesota Administrative Rules, racially isolated districts need to work with nearby districts on student integration strategies. District 728 is a part of the Northwest Suburban Integration School District, which also includes Anoka, Osseo, Buffalo, Brooklyn Center, Fridley and Rockford.
The strategies for the first goal include using the Minnesota open enrollment process and desegregation transportation legislation to promote integration across the Northwest Suburban Integration School District using magnet schools, participating in professional learning opportunities provided by the NWSISD, and participating in NWSISD-sponsored student opportunities to promote integrated learning environments and reduce academic and enrollment disparities.
The second goal has two parts: one to reduce the reading achievement gap for students of color as measured by the MCA Reading Accountability results from 8.9% to 7.4% and the other to reduce the reading achievement gap for students eligible for federal lunch subsidies from 19.3% to 16.3%. Strategies for the second goal include preparing students for college readiness and success by implementing a college readiness system, having students participating in educational experiences to prepare for postsecondary success, ensuring students develop a personal learning plan to review and maintain throughout high school, building relationships with families, businesses and community members, and promoting equity and inclusiveness.
The third goal would be to increase the number of district teachers trained in “culturally relevant” curriculum, responsive instruction, or restorative practices. The strategy for this goal would be to expand professional development opportunities for teachers in these areas.
Hall said the plan was similar to past achievement and integration plans. The board will vote on the plan at the March 9 meeting.
In other action at the Feb. 24 meeting, the board:
— Heard a presentation about the district’s legislative platform for 2020. The district is asking the Legislature to stabilize education funding, reduce mandates and “enhance local control,” and provide equitable and sustainable special education funding. The board will vote on the platform at the March 9 meeting.
— Approved the updated 2019-20 general fund budget. The budget was updated with more accurate enrollment numbers, increased funding from the Legislature and revenue reductions in federal title funding, compensatory revenue and American Indian education funding.
The total general fund revenue is about $160 million, while total expenditures are almost $170 million. To bring the general fund into balance, $10.2 million in budget cuts were made in 2019. These cuts included reductions and reallocations to capital, technology, curriculum, staffing, staff development, contracted services, back to school meetings, transportation, supplies, and the fund balance.
The funding from the successful operating referendum vote in November 2019 will be available for the 2020-21 school year with the focus for those funds being on the classroom, fund balance restoration, and strategic plan priorities, according to board documents.
