District 728 teachers’ salary schedule gets 2.75% bump for first year, 2.7% in year 2
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board ratified a settlement agreement between the school district and its teacher union at its regular meeting on April 11 in the board room of the District 728 Offices.
Negotiations started June 23, 2021, and no mediation was needed to reach a deal. The two groups reached a tentative pact on March 3, 2022. Teachers will see their salary schedule improved by 2.75% in the first year (2021-2022), and 2.7% in the second year (2022-23).
The Elk River Education Association, the school district’s largest bargaining group, ratified the tentative agreement at the end of March.
“The settlement represents a lot of hard work on the part of both the district and EREA,” said Tim Caskey, the Elk River Area School District’s executive director of labor relations and personnel services. “It is an agreement that recognizes the dedication and contribution of EREA bargaining group members in supporting the students, families and staff of ISD 728.”
Total cost to the district of the teachers’ settlement that spans July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, over the base cost is $7.1 million for nearly an 8% increase (7.959%) over the last contract that expired June 30, 2021. That increase includes all roll up costs like step and lane movements that teachers have or will reach through years of service and additional education.
For some perspective on teachers’ salaries, a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree will make $42,581 for the 2021-22 school year. A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree in the coming school year will make $43,730.
A veteran teacher with 20 years of experience and a master’s degree will make $83,484 this school year and $85,738 next school year.
Caskey said there were no changes to the benefits schedule.
The EREA represents its 875+ teacher members including Early Childhood, elementary, middle and high school teachers, counselors, social workers, licensed school nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, psychologists, evaluators, English Learners teachers, special education teachers, teachers of students who are deaf/hard of hearing, teachers of students with visual impairments, interventionalists, adult basic educators, Online728 teachers, curriculum and technology specialists, and speech clinicians.
“We are pleased that EREA members and ISD 728 School Board ratified an updated contractual agreement for the’21-’23 school years after 16 negotiation sessions that began June 23, 2021,” EREA President Lisa Olson said. “The contract will expire June 30, 2023, in which negotiations will begin again.”
The negotiations team was led by Sarah Klocker, Early Childhood educator in ISD 728.
EREA and ISD 728 will next be negotiating around a second group of teachers, School Readiness teachers, whose contract expires June 30, 2022. School Readiness teachers teach 3- to 5-year-old students in the district.
Memorandums of understanding with EREA carried forward
The contract carries forward a couple memorandums of understanding related to a Special Education Labor Management Committee and pay related to regular education teachers attending Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings outside of contract days. They have been in the last two contracts, Caskey said.
The Special Education Labor Management memorandum has provided the district and teachers the opportunity to meet during the school year to address specific topics related to special education. The IEP pay recognizes the contribution regular education teachers make to the education of special education students, Caskey said.
The school district and EREA leadership meet on a regular basis to discuss a variety of subjects that at times include workload discussions, Caskey said.
