Salaries for Sherburne County’s four elected officials have been set for 2021, reflecting a 2.5% increase.
That percent is the same approved or recommended for all represented and non-represented county employees, according to county documents.
The new salaries are sheriff, $169,141; county attorney, $168,894; auditor-treasurer, $125,355; and recorder, $111,179. The salaries were approved Tuesday by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
