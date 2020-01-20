Board member pay to remain the same after 20 years with no change
School board director pay for the Elk River Area School District has not increased in nearly 20 years, according to district documents.
That didn’t change Jan. 13, as the issue of director compensation was on the agenda Monday night, but directors did not vote, as no proposals were made.
District documents said school directors receive a monthly salary that is intended to include participation at all events. Compensation has not been adjusted since 2002.
Board members are paid $500 a month. The chairperson of the board is paid $575 a month. — Kurt Nesbitt, Contributing Writer
