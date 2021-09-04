Open forum to allow public to address board members but not online audience
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board will continue to record and livestream its business meetings, but under a new policy it will no longer record or air the public forum portion of its twice-monthly business meetings.
The new policy will also require those who want to speak to sign up by noon on the day of the meetings to get away from last-minute requests to address the seven-member board during open forum.
The changes were greeted with disdain during open forum at the Aug. 23 meeting, which provided the second and final read of Policy No. 206 on public participation in School Board meetings.
School Board Director Sara Weis confirmed that the amount of time for open forum and the number of slots for available speakers will not change under the policy revision.
The Elk River Area School Board approved the policy 7-0, prompting outbursts from some who left immediately after the vote. One person said: “This is sick,” while another said: “Unbelievable.”
The School Board remains committed to having up to 20 minutes of open forum and up to seven speakers with each being required to limit their address to three minutes in the interest of time. The purpose of open forum is to give the public an opportunity to address the School Board and not a wider audience.
The policy will also give priority to people with ties to the school district.
“The board felt strongly they didn’t want to change the amount of people who could speak and the amount of time people could speak,” Superintendent Dan Bittman said in an Aug. 30 interview with the Star News. “They did think it was a good time to be able to refine that language to be more clear. To make sure things that people were bringing up with were within the authority of the board to change.”
The changes come at a time when the popularity of open forum is perhaps at an all-time high in the Elk River Area School District and elsewhere across the state and nation. Even city councils and county boards are reporting higher levels of community engagement that is quite possibly an outgrowth of the pandemic.
Open forum has been spirited all year long
The venue to address District 728 School Board members with both a live and in-person audience has filled the board room at most meetings since January of this year. The changes, however, have less to do with those bringing complaints and affirmations to School Board in the last year.
There have been many. Many have come to talk about mask policies, like the district’s plan to request but not require masks at the start of the 2021-22 school year, or the district’s handling of current events discussions classrooms.
People have also advocated at open forum for and against equity specialists in the school district.
Those who have found favor or fault with the treatment of minorities within the walls of the schools is not the driver either.
There has been applause for speakers, and, in some cases, on both sides of an issue. Emotions have run high at times. The speakers who have spoken likely would have been still been able to address the board under the new policy but would have had to follow different procedures, and the district would know for sure that speakers have ties to the school district.
“I think what’s changed in the last two-four years is people are showing up that don’t have any affiliation with the school district and talking about things that the board does not have any authority to change,” Bittman said. “I think we’re seeing that across the country, and that’s concerning.
“We believe there should be a forum, but talking about political things for which the school district doesn’t have any control is not probably seen as a way to spend resources, whether it’s time or money.”
Some district residents feel they are being censored.
“This policy goes against everything the district stands for,” said Jason Knutson, a parent of a student in Otsego, referring to its mission of educating, empowering and inspiring. “Do those words mean anything?
“Can you educate the public if you censor and silence us? Can you inspire others to get involved? Can you empower parents to use their voice to make this district the best that it can be?”
Knutson said it is very telling about the state of the education system in Minnesota.
“The fact that this board is willing to entertain and adopt such totalitarian policies is also very telling,” he said, expressing a belief the effort is part of an effort by some school districts and the Minnesota School Boards Association to stamp out the rise in parent involvement.
“What are we running scared from?” he said. “Why are we worried about parents standing up for children and their rights?”
Bittman and officials from MSBA say school boards are not trying to censor people in the public.
“I want to be really clear,” said Terry Morrow, the director of policy and legal services for the MSBA. “The school boards we work with welcome public input. They want to make sure they hear everybody and that the environment is such that everyone can hear everybody speak.
“It certainly benefits our kids when the parents come to a meeting to share ideas in a way that the board can listen and take them in. It’s a much better format than trying to have these conversations on social media.”
The policy outlines how members of the public may not engage in conduct that disrupts any part of a School Board meeting, or that otherwise impedes the School Board’s ability to conduct its business in an orderly and efficient fashion.
A list of examples of conduct that is disruptive or that otherwise impedes the School Board’s ability to conduct its business in an orderly and efficient fashion in included the policy. It includes things like making comments that incite violence or would instill fear or cause substantial disruption to school operations.
Board values public input on matters that are within its purview
The latest revisions and the first since November 2017 also bolster the district’s position that speakers must be careful not to raise data privacy concerns when complaining about students, staff or teachers.
Bittman said he has always valued and appreciated public forum and it has always been part of the school districts that he has worked in as a superintendent.
“Even though school districts are not required have those and school districts are not required to record those, I have always made that a priority with boards and value that time when families want to come to the board to talk about things,” Bittman said.
Where it has gotten difficult is when people come in talking about political things like the elections.
“Folks were passionate about wanting to spend lots of time talking about federal platforms,” Bittman said. “That’s not something school districts or school boards can control.”
Bittman said his colleagues across the nation have noted these national pushes that have nothing to do with local school boards.
“There are national playbooks on how to disrupt school districts, governments, systems, etc.,” he said. “These things — down to exact emails — are cut and paste from these national forums, and we get them cut and paste into direct requests.”
On a local and state level, people wanted to talk about the mask mandate, Bittman said.
“All school districts and all businesses had to follow that,” Bittman said. “Coming to open forum to spend a considerable amount of time about that, when the School Board has absolutely no say about it, is difficult.
“Our boards and boards across the country are saying for every minute we spend on something we cannot control, it’s one more minute we cannot spend on students and families. While we appreciate hearing about those things and knowing where people are at, it’s very difficult.”
Bittman said changes being made in the Elk River Area School District line up well with model MSBA policies.
Many school districts already ask people to sign up the day of and not the night of meetings.
“That is a best practice that many school districts have in place already,” Bittman said. “When people show up 1 minute before the meeting and want to speak, there’s lots of folks scrambling to make that happen. We want to be fair to the people who want to speak and we don’t want the board chair to have scramble to do that. She or he needs to be focused on running the meeting well.”
MSBA helps boards manage efficient school board meetings
The MSBA, which is not a governmental agency, works with 333 public school districts. It provides training sessions, including ones that help board chairs manage efficient business meetings to balance public input with the work to be done.
“There’s a difference between public meetings and public hearings,” Morrow said. “A public meeting is in the public eye, and the public can see the body at work.
“A public hearing gives the public a legal right to speak. Open forums are not required by law.”
Kirk Schneidawind, the executive director of the MSBA, said the board is trying to balance the needs of hearing from the community and getting its business done, and he said he is not aware of any districts trying to do away with open forum even though it’s not a requirement.
Schneidawind and Morrow are not aware of other districts that record meetings but are discontinuing the process of recording and airing the open forum portion of the meetings. They did say school districts are not required to record meetings at all and most don’t. The MSBA’s model policies do not speak to recording or airing the meetings live.
“What I think boards are trying to balance is respecting the privacy of people who come up to speak,” Morrow said. “When an issue is volatile, we want to make sure the people who speak are able to do so freely and not out of concern they may later hear from other members of the community. Boards I talk to are just trying to figure this out. They want to make it the best environment for the public to come and speak.”
Wendy Nelson, an Elk River woman whose child will be a senior, says having the meeting aired live and recorded allows busy parents to stay connected, and even connects speakers to others in the community who have similar views.
“I have been coming since May 10, and I only missed one meeting,” she said. “I have only seen people be respectful and honor requests for how to speak. I would hope you would honor us back by voting ‘no.’ ”
School officials and board members say the purpose of open forum is to speak directly to the board and not an audience.
“We want people to be able to share what they’re frustrated about or what they’re excited about,” Bittman said.
Looking back, Bittman said the people who have spoken this past year would not have been turned away.
“We want to prioritize people who have an affiliation with the school district and be able to share thoughts about things that are within the control of the board,” Bittman said.
The district will also continue to seek feedback on its website through its Let’s Chat function, on its social media sites and through direct links to the School Board as well as surveys, parent committees and from parents on leadership teams.
“This district does as well if not better than any district I have been a part of in getting that feedback,” Bittman said.
