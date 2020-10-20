The Elk River Area School Board heard its first student representative reports of the 2020-21 school year.
Erin O’Neal, a Rogers High School student, reported students at her school are planning homecoming celebrations, minus a pep-fest and other traditions. Plans do, however, include a crowning of a king and queen and dress-up days.
“It’s really hard to do it without doing it normal, but we’re doing the best we can,” O’Neal said.
Lexi Milless, a full-time distance learner for Elk River High School, reported fall sports at her school are doing well.
She also said the girls swim and dive team will be hosting an annual swim-a-thon with the details to be determined. She said Elk River High School had its first varsity football game of the year on Oct. 9, which she said would have been homecoming if not for COVID-19.
Milless said students got their class shirts that feature the year each is scheduled to graduate. There was not a pep fest or crowning of king and queen.
“It’s safe to say our homecoming was kind of a shortcoming,” Milless said.
Milless also said in her report Carter Otto was named to the 2020 Star Tribune Preseason Metro Football Dream Team and the KARE 11 pre-season All-Metro Football team. She also recognized Elk River’s speech team, which she said ranks in the top 50 in the nation.
National Honor Society is having a virtual induction on Oct. 19, and the school has three semi-finalists and two letters of commendation based on PSAT scores.
Milless raised a concern distant learners have related to having the necessary resources. She also said some students have expressed to her concerns with the lack of adherence by some students to school’s mask policies.
She finished with one last question on how the district was working to address the petition related to race issues.
School Board Chairman Shane Steinbrecher told her all her questions were good and that he and Superintendent Dan Bittman would respond to her questions.
“We recognize that during a pandemic learning is difficult, but we appreciate there is a lot of activity going on,” Steinbrecher said.
