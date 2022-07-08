by Jim Boyle
Editor
The walk to Zimmerman Elementary School will get safer for children who live north of the school this year or next.
The Elk River Area School Board did its part to clear they way for a Safe Routes to School project, similar to one on the other side of the road that was designed to link pedestrians to Zimmerman Middle/High School. The ISD 728 Board granted a temporary vacation for this summer and next.
The purpose of this proposal is to enable the installation of a new sidewalk to the Zimmerman Elementary School. The connection would be of benefit to the students of Zimmerman Elementary School and the general public that wishes a safe pedestrian sidewalk to get access to the school.
The sidewalk was identified in the Safe Routes to School planning document. Zimmerman Elementary had representation involved with the creation of that document.
The project calls for a seven-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk that runs from the existing sidewalk along County Road 45 to Zimmerman Elementary School. This segment is part of a larger Safe Routes to School initiative that will improve safe access for students and families, reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts and hopefully increase the number of students who walk to school (increasing physical activity and health). The project also includes ADA pedestrian ramps at all intersections.
“That’s actually fantastic news for us as we have some new apartment buildings going up in that particular area,” said Kim Eisenschenk, executive director of business services. “It will allow students to get to school safely.”
Andrew Witter, public works director for Sherburne County, said the county anticipates this work to be completed very late this fall or early next summer.
Sherburne County requested temporary easement to allow construction activities. The temporary construction easement will be in effect from July 15 to Nov. 30 or June 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023.
Construction at Zimmerman Elementary will only be performed during the summer months.
Due to the county’s desire to promote the usage of sidewalks and trails in Sherburne County, the county proposed the following:
1. Sherburne County will install a seven-foot-wide concrete pedestrian sidewalk at Zimmerman Elementary School.
2. ISD 728 would grant a temporary easement to the Sherburne County Public Works Department free of charge.
3. Facilitation of the transaction and document preparation to be performed by Sherburne County.
4. Sherburne County will have no responsibility for future maintenance and repair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.