The public is invited to the one-year anniversary celebration of Board & Brush Creative Studio, Elk River on Feb. 27 for a reintroduction to a fun DIY workshop concept in Elk River.
Board & Brush Elk River opened its doors just two short weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses like Board & Brush Elk River to temporarily close. Despite being shuttered because of the pandemic for the better part of 2020, Board & Brush Elk River survived the turmoil of the pandemic and is planning to celebrate in a big way. Board & Brush Elk River will relaunch its small business and spread the word throughout the community that they are open for business.
The event will take place at 13501 Business Center Drive NW from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 27. The first 50 guests will be treated to a free gift bag.
There will be giveaways every hour and COVID-19-friendly snacks and treats.
“It will be fun to see our customers return to make a fun project, and it will be even more fun to get to know more people in the community who haven’t been able to make a project yet because we’ve been closed,” said Elizabeth Sawyer, the studio’s manager.
More information on the company and Board & Brush Elk River’s event calendar, where you can sign up for a class, can be found at www.boardandbrush.com/elkriver.
