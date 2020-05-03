The Elk River Area School Board approved a new two-year contract with Vision Transportation of Elk River on a 6-0 vote.
Prior to distance learning, the bus contractor’s team of drivers and aides were transporting approximately 9,900 students for the Elk River Area School District.
“Currently, they are not busing students but are helping us with the logistics surrounding our food service program and have been good partners during these unprecedented times,” said Kim Eisenschenk, the district’s executive director of business services.
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders required school districts to continue to pay transportation contractors, and so the district has worked with Vision to come to agreement on payment terms of 87% of current year rates for regular and special education transportation routes, as those are the areas in which the state will be reimbursing districts.
Summer school remains up the air, but the new agreement locks Vision Transportation in for the 2020-21 school year and the 2021-22 school year. District 728 has contracted with Vision since 2000 to provide student transportation of regular education and special education students during the school year and summer school as well as for student activities and field trips. The school district handled busing in-house up through the late 90s, Eisenschenk said.
The new contract provides for an increase of about 5% in the first year of the contract and an increase of about another 5% for the second year of the contract, which Eisenschenk described as reflective of the going rates in the industry.
The 2019-20 budget for school transportation was $9,603,033 The proposed budget for school transportation for the 2020-21 school year is $10,668,308, which includes the new contract as well as plans for additional routes for regular and special education transportation due to enrollment growth. If the district decides to extend the contract for two additional years beyond the newly inked contract, the amount of the increase would be another 5% each year.
The school district has the ability to terminate a school year’s contract by giving 90-day written notice.
The school district agrees to pay for diesel fuel expenses in excess of $4.25 per gallon and Vision must reimburse the school district for diesel fuel at less than $2.25 per gallon.
The contract also speaks to the district’s ability to change or alter routes as well as the ability to increase or decrease the number of buses and to adjust the contract due to the change.
It also speaks to who may be hired, driver qualifications, training for drivers, responsibilities of each party, records and reports and insurance as well as penalties, inclement weather, school closings and emergency responses.
Board Director Tony Walter, who works for the bus company, abstained from the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.