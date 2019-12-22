The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved at its Dec. 17 meeting a joint power resolution to establish a St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority.
The agreement included two versions, one in the event that the Benton County Board hops on right away and another in the event it does not elect to participate in the initial creation of the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority before March 31, 2020.
The Stearns County Board of Commissioners and the St. Cloud City Council are also expected to pass similar motions.
The city of St. Cloud and the counties Stearns, Sherburne and Benton previously passed a joint resolution of intent to explore the establishment of a regional airport authority, to govern the ownership and operation of the airport.
With the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration and state aviation regulators, consultants and current airport staff, a working group devised a mechanism to establish a separate airport authority, with its own independent legal, fiscal and operational authority with the ability to generate revenue, borrow, contract, purchase, sell and levy.
During the deliberations, Sherburne commissioners questioned the governance structure and funding during a 10-year transition period, and later gave consensus support to a revised draft that answered some of their concerns.
Regardless of whether Benton County joins in before March 31, the regional authority will not be effective until all parties act on the proposed resolution and the FAA approves the application and request.
The Sherburne County Attorney’s Office will also be conducting a formal review of the resolution before final execution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.