After hearing from members of the District 728 Core Planning Team, members of the Elk River Area School Board had a chance to comment and ask questions.
Two of the three new board members had questions, and three of the existing board members offered their perspective that dates back to the last two strategic plans or longer, and one that was in the room during the team’s work on the proposed strategic plan.
School Board Member John Anderson asked the core planning team members what the success of the strategic plan would look like in three years.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said that might be an unfair question to ask them.
“That’s the work of the directors and the district,” Bittman said. “They put the parameters (together). These are things (we) need to do.”
Anderson pressed on, noting that they might have some idea of what things would look better or different in the future.
“We spent a lot of time on what the district was doing for us so we could guide where things go next,” said Christine Bistodeau, a parent of a student at Westwood Elementary School. “I gained a lot of (knowledge) that I didn’t know. We all just want something better for our kids. That’s why we signed up.”
Prairie View Middle School Principal Julie Athman and community member, who used to lead Salk Middle School and sat on the committee, said part of the process was helping people have a better awareness and an appreciation for the outstanding work that has already been done.
“I appreciate with this strategic plan we intentionally chose the word ‘excellence,’ because that is what we’re striving for is excellence. So continuing what has already begun to make it an excellent experience for learners,” Athman said. “If you would ask each one of us it might look a little different or the key focus might be different. But it’s really having the best environment for every student to have those opportunities.”
Bittman said based on the data the district has gathered, the district has students who don’t feel heard and/or part of the team, whether that’s by socio-economics, students with special needs or whether that’s racial:
“I think the group would say they want continued excellence and support, ... and that might look different for each student or grade level,” Bittman said.
Elsay Yoder, an Elk River High School senior on the committee, said, to him, success in 10, 20 or more years, when he’d perhaps send some of his kids to the district, would be them having enough opportunities and connections to educators that they feel like they are able to make a way through the high school: “That there are enough educators that have all sorts of different backgrounds and cultures that it’s a place they can feel like they can strive and thrive in all the possible ways they could.”
Zimmerman High School students Kaitlyn Hartley and Sydney Frisch also commented. One of them said she wants future elementary school students to have the best teacher they can in elementary, and the best overall educational experience they can. She went on to say: “I want everyone to be as connected as possible and have as much support as possible. I want everyone to have a voice in the district — students, teachers, parents and everyone who makes up our entire community (of people who live in this area) — and be heard and have a voice on what’s happening and what’s going on in schools for themselves, for their students and for their children.”
Nelson said he saw benefits of having diverse opinions
School Board Vice Chairman Joel Nelson sat in on the work of the core planning team along with Board Member Sarah Hamlin. He said the biggest benefit he saw, as a board member, is the diversity of people’s thoughts and ideas of what school should do and should be, as well as the plan behind the district’s decisions, and now how to take that and put it into the strategic plan.
“There were people walking into that room that didn’t agree with people and had an agenda,” he said. “They were going to bring forth and bring change. And at the end of that I saw, ‘Oh, that’s the reason we do what we do.’ That was the beauty of the two-day event.
“If the rest were here, they would say to the board we better get together on this in the right way. This is our community, this is what we want to have happen, and please take our words very seriously.”
Freiberg asks pointed questions about plan and work behind social and emotional learning description
School Board Member Mindy Freiberg had the two most pointed questions. She said she heard from a committee member that the content of the strategic plan was pre-written and only “cosmetic changes” were made.
Todd Johnson, a school staff member at Salk Middle School who sat on the committee, said he didn’t feel that way. He said there was a lot of data that was gathered, the group evaluated it and had its discussions.
Bittman clarified that the statement came from the feedback it got from communities.
“The committee had an opportunity to see that feedback and say ‘I agree here, yes, it should,’ or ‘no, I don’t agree.’
“The whole idea was to take 25-30 different listening sessions as well as survey data from people in the community and say do you agree with it, do you not agree with it, do you think it’s something the school district should be focusing on and then what are your thoughts. If they didn’t get consensus, they didn’t bring it forward,” he said.
Words were discussed one by one.
School Board Member Sara Weis noted it was a longer process than just the two days.
“I know there was upheaval when we got the whole sheet,” she said. “It’s already there. What’s going to happen? How are we going to change that? But I know over the course of the last few hours going through it and picking them, ... this would achieve some things. ... Every single word can mean a thousand different things. Each word is an entire idea. It’s something we could have talked about for an hour. I do feel like ... with the time we were given, I think we made a lot of good changes and we included as much as possible into these ideas.”
Freiberg said that’s good.
She also asked about why the topic of social and emotional learning couldn’t be called just that rather than having such a long description.
Bittman said it was a really good question, and noted the group spent a long time talking about this.
“You as a board gave them the authority to make recommendations,” he said. “This is that.”
Athman explained why social emotional learning was too vague.
“We went round and round about that,” she said. “(When you) tease out social and emotional learning can be perceived in a lot of different ways. We wanted it articulated. Self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and relationship skills, and how that can really apply from early childhood on.”
Bittman added the committee said if you ask each person what social emotional learning is, you will get a thousand different answers.
“What is it about social emotional learning that you want to be part of the school district? These are the things. They did not want anyone or the community wondering what it was about that statement.”
Nelson agreed, saying sometimes phrases and terms can be hard to define. He said the goal is for people to understand.
“A kid who comes into the classroom who has had tragedy in their family’s life, we have to somehow educate that kid,” Nelson said. “They might not want to learn about reading and writing at that point because they can’t because of the struggles in their life. How do we help them succeed to get through that day and to educate the rest of the kids in that class at the same time?”
Weis, Thompson speak to value of process, committee’s work
Weis and School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson offered praise and appreciation for the work of the committee.
Weis said she loved the recommendations.
“They’re great,” she said. “It is in those tension points sometimes ... that you find the best things happen.”
Weis was on the core planning team for the last two strategic planning initiatives.
“Having been on your side for the last two strategic planning cycles and presenting recommendations as you did, ... I appreciated it,” Weis said. “Now being on the School Board and being able to support the process, seeing the changes that have been made in the last 10 years (with the last two strategic plans). To see ... how it has continued to progress and really guide our district in amazing and positive ways is great.
“I love trusting it and I loved receiving the information after being through the process. I appreciate you guys and your time.”
Thompson has been around even longer, having been one of the people who spent 10 hours hammering out a mission statement more than a decade ago.
“If we started with a blank slate, you guys would still be there talking about the strategic plan,” Thompson said. “I appreciate the work done ahead of time so it could help you guys have time to talk rather than debating commas and run-on sentences.
“Being on your side two times and now being on this side and knowing you put your heart and soul into that work, I look forward to carrying it forward and making sure we do it justice and that we know that all those sitting in back (the directors) that they will now take that do something really fabulous.”
