A Minnesota State Fair blue ribbon winner from Elk River will be handing out copies of one of her prize-winning recipes this weekend at the fair.
Teresa Craig will be in the Creative Activities building from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. She will be handing out her mango strawberry jam recipe, which won a blue ribbon at the 2019 State Fair.
Craig said she is excited to be invited to participate in the event, called the Recipe Card Roundup, because she loves talking about canning.
She has won a number of ribbons at the fair in recent years, including nine this year, five of which were blue.
