A two-vehicle crash in Nowthen has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Bloomington man, Antwa-Demaylia Hughes.

Hughes was traveling south on Highway 47 at Old Viking Boulevard in a Buick LeSabre when the car crossed the centerline and struck a straight truck that was traveling north, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The truck was driven by Jeremy Triebernig, 41, of Princeton. He was not injured.

The crash was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

