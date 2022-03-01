Blesener

Retired District 728 Community Education Director Charlie Blesener has been awarded the Minnesota Community Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

Retired District 728 Community Education Director Charlie Blesener was awarded the Minnesota Community Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Leadership Days conference that took place in St. Cloud Feb. 17-18.

The MCEA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual with 20-plus years of leadership in the field of Community Education who has made exemplary contributions to advance the goals and principles of Community Education locally and throughout Minnesota.

These educational leaders are recognized for their:

•professional achievements

•leadership qualities.

•efforts to foster collaboration and maximize resources

•involvement in local and statewide initiatives

•lasting impact on the field of community Education

Charlie Blesener spent 40 years serving Minnesota communities, starting in the Litchfield school district in 1976, and then moving to the Elk River Area School District in 1987.

Blesener served on the MCEA board of directors and was the 2006 president. He also held numerous committee chairs and held countless volunteer positions. He is probably best known by the field today as the professor extrordinare of the History of Community Ed training sessions, according to a press release.

Blesener was nominated by his colleagues, including Scott Wallner, the Willmar Public Schools Community Ed director; Bruce Miles, CEO of Big River Group LLC; and Bob Greely, a retired community education director from Shakopee Public Schools.

Load comments