Blended learning options increasing exponentially

Different from distance learning, mix of online and face-to-face model offers teachers and students more flexibility
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District will be expanding its blended learning offerings next school year at the high school level and spreading the online program across its K-12 system.
Members of the Elk River Area School Board heard a report from Troy Anderson, the district’s assistant director of instructional technology, and Meagan Rathbun, an online learning specialist, at their Jan. 25 meeting.
“A lot has happened this year in the world of technology,” Anderson said to the surprise of no one. “We are thinking about next year already, planning what next year will look like when we don’t really know what it will be like.”
The blended online learning option is not to be confused with the distance or hybrid learning models that students and families have experienced as a result of the pandemic. Blended learning is a combination of online learning and face-to-face learning, but the teachers have much more control.
District officials do also know distance learning has been popular for many families. Students also have more flexibility.
Minnesota school districts have experienced enrollment loss as a result of the pandemic. Students not wanting to wear a mask has been the biggest reason, officials have found.
Here in the Elk River Area School District 800+ elementary students opted for distance learning when given the opportunity to return face-to-face
“We know (the loss) is partly due to the pandemic, but also because (distance learning) is working for (families),” Anderson said. “We have students and families that are experiencing great success in a full online environment.”
District 728 officials are not strangers to blended learning.
A pilot program was offered in 2014 at Zimmerman High School.
There were 100 students that took part in the 2014-15 school year.
There were 175 the second year when the option was added at Elk River High School. By the third year, there were 275 students and it was offered at all three traditional high schools in the school district.
Zimmerman, Elk River and Rogers high schools continued to offer the option to nearly 400 students in the 2018-19 school year, and 485 in the 2019-20 school year. This school year the enrollment for blended learning has increased to 852 students.
All this growth came before COVID-19 crimped high schoolers’ lives and forced districts to drastically alter their learning models.
Two years ago the school district offered 10 blended courses at the high school level. This school year it offered 40 blended courses. Enrollment has steadily grown each year with a 75% jump from the last school year to this school year.
Blended learning offers teachers and the district much more control. Students also have more control over the time, place, path, and/or pace through the digital learning portion of the courses, and there is still a component of supervised class in a brick-and-mortar setting away from home.
Teachers have more choice in determining class schedules depending on student needs. They can also work with smaller, more flexible groups. Students may work in flexible work spaces on site or work remotely.
Hybrid is more structured and less flexible if not inflexible. The move to more blended learning will be aided by having staff that are better equipped and have adjusted their curriculum to better deliver online content, Anderson said.
Neighboring school districts are offering online programming and more than 30 applications have been submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education that are awaiting approval.
“It’s not just us looking at this,” Anderson told the School Board.
District 728 officials are looking at expanding high school course offerings that currently stand at 26 to more than 90 for the 2021-22 school year with increases to both core classes and electives. The hope is also to add AP and college-level courses.
Expansion into middle, elementary schools
Anderson and Rathbun also talked about the potential and hope for opening an online District 728 middle school for the next school year, which would provide a comprehensive program in all content areas, including specialists for art, music, physical education, media and technology.
This would offer students who choose it both self-paced and live instruction using Google Meets along with a Weekly Google Meet advisory focused on social and emotional learning.
It would include an opportunity for students to receive face-to-face help and participate in hands-on elective opportunities.
The same could be offered for students in K-5, but K-2 students’ experiences would be different from their older counterparts. K-2 students would be offered engaging activities and have limits on screen time.
There would be options for students to attend face-to-face, drop-in learning labs for small groups of one-on-one support.
‘We’re in the planning phase’
Online 728 Academic Planning Teams have been formed and include a host of officials including cabinet members, educational services directors, principals and teams from each level (elementary, middle and high school).
Anderson and Rathbun will be involved in all three groups with representatives from the digital learning team, the teaching and learning team, special education (teacher and coordinator), teachers (specialist, primary and intermediate), principals and at least one counselor, ELL teacher, speech therapist and psychologist on each academic team.
“There’s lots of work being done,” Anderson said. “We’re only about 10 percent into the process.”
School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson thanked Anderson and Rathbun for the presentation.
“I know this is a huge undertaking,” she said. “It’s always fun when you come and show us what’s going on.”
Thompson said she’s known students who have been participating in the district’s online learning program all the way back in 2014 and now: “You’re right, (blended learning) is very different from hybrid learning.”
She said it has been fun to watch this program get rolled out over the years and to see the unique opportunities being afforded to students.
“It looks like we’re going to have a lot more unique learning opportunities,” she said.
