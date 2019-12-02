Black belt who plays piano earns award

Elk River Rotary Student of the Month Award goes to Kage Johnson who teaches karate, leads kids’ games
Name: Kage Johnson
Parents: Christy Cox and Karl Johnson
Town: Elk River
Activities and proudest accomplishment:
I participate at Dojo Karate in Elk River and have recently achieved my second degree Black Belt. I participate in the MMTA (Minnesota Music Teachers Association) Piano Honors concert competition and have won five times. I’m also a member of the National Honor Society. I play tenor saxophone in the Elk River High School Concert Band and in the Red Elk Jazz Band.
Favorite class and why? Favorite subject?
Though a tough decision, my favorite class and subject is history, because I have had great teachers in the subject and have a passion for learning about the past.
Future plans?
I have no concrete plan yet, but I plan on going to college after high school.
Hobbies and/or personal interests:
My main hobbies are water sports including water skiing, wake surfing, and wake skating. I also enjoy reading and playing video games during the winter.
Hero? If you have one, why this person?
Though I may not have a superhero, my main influences have been my parents and Master Stormoen from Dojo Karate. Master Stormoen has helped me learn leadership and respect. My parents have given me my great work ethic.
How do you demonstrate leadership?
I help lead and teach classes at Dojo Karate Elk River as well as tutoring students individually.
Approach academics to achieve success?
I have high expectations for myself and want to achieve them. I do this by creating good studying habits and by following through on a daily basis.
Most memorable experience:
My most memorable experience is a time on our family boat. The goal of wake surfing is to drop the rope and surf the wave. The reason it’s my most memorable experience is because after many tries I was able to surf the wave. I loved the feeling of accomplishment and the cheering from my family.
Special projects in or out of school?
I have helped lead children’s games at the Lake Orono Improvement Association meetings as well as volunteering at CAER food shelf from time to time.
Why do you think you won this award?
I believe that I won this award because of my academic success and great attitude.
What does the award mean to you?
It makes me feel like the hard work is worth it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.