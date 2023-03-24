Students from the Elk River Area School District will be given the rare opportunity to be part of an international exchange program with Israel, thanks to a cooperative program arranged through the American Association of School Administrators.
District 728 Superintendent Dan Bittman, who has served on the association’s governing board for the past six years, will kick off the program this month as he travels with more than a dozen board members to visit with government and community leaders from Israel and the United States.
The weeklong delegation trip will visit education facilities and schools, including the Hemda Schwartz/Reisman Science Education Center in Rehovot, Israel.
“Among other things, we will be discussing policy, governance, best practices, student and staff exchanges, and leadership roles,” Bittman said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, and we’re excited to learn from each other in this brief, but really special time.”
The delegation from the American Association of School Administrators will also have briefings with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and meet with Bob Abrams, former attorney general of New York.
“I feel blessed. I look forward to learning with and from my peers across the country and the world, and to sharing my experiences through this program with others,” Bittman said.
The program continues this fall when 10 students from District 728, which spans from Zimmerman to the north and Rogers to the south and includes Elk River and Otsego, will join students from three additional school districts around the United States, meeting an Israeli delegation in New York City and Washington, D.C., this October and then traveling on to Israel for a chance to learn abroad.
“I’m most excited about that, more so than this opportunity for myself,” Bittman said. “It’s an honor for ISD 728 to be included in this program.”
The students will be selected at a later date.
The ISD 728 community can support the student delegation by sponsoring students who are selected to participate in this exchange. Businesses can donate sponsorships, offsetting some of the costs associated with travel, etc.
