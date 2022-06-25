Chairwoman reports on review; student advisory council cited as one example of great work being done
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson reported on June 13 the conclusion of the board’s annual performance review of Superintendent Dan Bittman.
“Dr. Bittman did very well and we are very pleased with his efforts over the last year,” Thompson said.
The chairwoman stated all seven School Board members have served on the School Board for the entire year and fully participated in the evaluation, which focused on superintendent competencies and the completion of district goals negotiated between him and the School Board.
Board members found Bittman’s performance to be “outstanding and extremely effective,” according to board documents.
“While he ‘exceeded’ or was considered ‘exemplary’ in every evaluation category, his greatest strengths existed within the vision and values, communication and collaboration, community and relationships, and management categories,” board documents stated. “In addition to exceeding expectations and performing at an exemplary level, he has done a wonderful job of attaining all three of his goals, which related to navigating the pandemic; relationships; being a leader of integrity; and communication.”
Thompson said at the meeting she would not go through the entire review document but she did want to take the opportunity to share one example of Bittman’s work that was new.
“I think it’s worth mentioning because it had a big impact on the students,” she said.
Bittman started a student advisory council. He included students from every middle and high school across the school district. Students had to apply to be apart of it. The group met four times.
“They were able to talk about difficult topics,” Thompson said, noting she was able to participate and see how that had an impact on students.
Thompson added it took a lot of time for the superintendent that went above and beyond everything else he had to do.
“But that was so important,” she said. “The timing was so important to make sure we’re listening to students and they felt they had a voice.”
Assistant Superintendent Kari Rock said: “Students are such great advocates for what they want out of their school experience and we really want to listen to what they want and need.
“It was so great to have the opportunity to hear across the entire district what our students are thinking and feeling.”
The School Board will be working with Bittman this summer to develop goals for the upcoming year, and the review will provide the backdrop for those goals.
There is no additional compensation (i.e. performance bonus) tied to this evaluation and/or the superintendent’s performance, according to board documents.
