Bittman authorized to make staffing changes

The Elk River Area School Board on Aug. 9 authorized Superintendent Dan Bittman to make staffing decisions based on changing enrollment and student needs for the 2021-22 school year.
Elk River Area School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson explained the decision will help the district make sure it has the right number of teachers in place when the school year starts.
