Bittman applauds historic graduation rates

by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
State “report cards” for school districts show Elk River Area Schools’ graduation rate at a historic high, particularly in the graduation rates for minority students.
The report cards are the state’s way of measuring how schools are performing. They are based on data collected and analyzed by the Minnesota Department of Education and posted to the department’s website. Users can look at results by school, district or statistical category.
This year’s report card for Elk River Area Schools finds student attendance was slightly higher than state average, as District 728 schools averaged 88.9% consistent attendance, compared with the state average of 85.4%.
Math scores dropped slightly again: 71.5% met standards in 2019, while 72.2% met that mark in 2018 and 74.4% met it in 2017.
The number of students meeting standards in reading has risen slowly in the same time frame — in 2017, 69.5% met the standard, and that percentage increased to 70.2% in 2018 and increased again to 70.3% last year.
The number of students meeting state standards for science decreased: 64.4% in 2017, 64% in 2018 and 62.9% in 2019.
The graduation rate has gradually risen since 2015, when 89.5% of students graduated from high school. That number dipped slightly in 2016 when 89.3% graduated. But 2017 saw an increase to 91%, and that continued through 2018 to 2019, when it rose to 91.4%. The state average graduation rate for 2019 is 83.7%.
A district press release also highlighted a breakdown of the graduation rate by race and ethnicity, which it states shows an 80% graduation rate for American Indian or Alaskan Native students, compared with the 50% state average. The release also touted the graduation rate for black and Hispanic students, saying the 85.7% graduation rate for blacks and 88.5% graduation rate for Hispanics is closing the achievement gap. The release noted both of those rates are more than 15% higher than the state average.
“Our graduation rates are at historical highs, so we are excited about our continued achievement,” Bittman said during his regular report at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. “This year, the overall graduation rate was 91.4%. That’s a three-year high and 7.7% higher than the state average. In addition to that, we are closing the achievement gap, and there are a number of things in my report worthy of mention, and all of our schools continue to be successful there. In particular, when we talk about closing the achievement gap, as many of you have talked about and is a part of our strategic plan, it’s important to note our American Indian and Alaskan Native students in particular. They have shown significant improvements with their graduation. As a state, about half of seniors graduate, but our rate here in ISD 728 is 80%, so 30 points higher than the state average. In addition to that, you will see in my report percentages for each component groups. ISD 728 leads the way and is above average in almost every category. We are grateful, we know that doesn’t happen by accident and we are thrilled and thank our teachers, administration and board for working hard to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.