Birdsall promoted to Elk River Police Department’s juvenile detective sergeant
Detective Don Birdsall, of the Elk River Police Department, has been promoted to the position of juvenile detective sergeant effective July 20.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz administered the oath of office to Birdsall.
He replaces Eric Balabon following his appointment to adult detective sergeant as part of a domino effect with the retirement of Capt. Bob Kluntz and the promotion of adult detective Sgt. Joe Gacke to that position.
Birdsall started with the department as a police reserve in 2007 and was hired as a full-time officer in 2008, Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said.
He was assigned as a juvenile detective in 2018.
The chief also listed some of Birdsall’s accomplishments for the council. He was the recipient of the police service ribbon, two life-saving ribbons, seven unit citations. and he was a Blue Max recipient in 2014 for his patrol excellence.
He also got his 10-year service ribbon; he was a member of the field training unit, honor guard and bike team, and was a SWAT negotiator.
Birdsall’s wife, Michelle, did the pinning. Also in attendance were the couple’s children and his parents.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner expressed appreciation and satisfaction with the department’s record of promoting from within.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
