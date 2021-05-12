The public is invited to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center Trails on Saturday, May 15.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., two short trail loops will have a story or signage to engage visitors at their own pace – whether you walk, skip or ride in a stroller.
This free event is open to everyone and is geared toward beginning birders and families with young kids.
Staff will be available to answer questions, hand out bird checklists and check out binoculars. The 0.35-mile Overlook Loop will have signage throughout that provide tips for how to identify birds, along with some birds to keep an eye out for.
Along the 0.45-mile Beaver Lodge Loop, pages of the storybook “Stellaluna” will take you through the adventures of a young bat growing up with a group of birds.
Looking for an extended outing? You can use your new-found birding tips while spending some time on the 7.3-mile Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive.
This self-guided outdoor event will be held at the Oak Savanna Learning Center at 16797 289th Ave. NW in Zimmerman. Flush restrooms, including baby changing stations, are located on-site. Please note that the Oak Savanna Learning Center facility will not be open.
Refuge staff recommends that people bring walking shoes, water and/or snacks. Face masks are required when social distancing between members of separate households cannot be maintained.
For more information call or text 763-260-3078, email alaina_larkin@fws.gov or visit the website at fws.gov/refuge/sherburne.
