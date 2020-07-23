Tickets will be available online beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday for the first Elk River outdoor concert this year, in a series that was revamped due to COVID-19.
The opening concert will feature Mick Sterling Presents: A Billy Joel State of Mind and begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Rivers Edge Commons Park in downtown Elk River.
Tickets are free and available to Elk River residents only. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y5xwlmhf to reserve tickets at the designated time or to find out more about the concert series.
City staff members have been finalizing details since the Elk River City Council decided July 6 to go ahead with four outdoor concerts this summer. Earlier this year, the city had canceled concerts up through July 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tonya Love, Elk River’s recreation administrative coordinator, said the past few weeks the Parks and Recreation Department has been working to confirm the lineup of performers as well as other details for the new concert series while creating a safer way to enjoy Elk River’s popular outdoor events. With the limited capacity of the Rivers Edge Commons Park, some adjustments had to be made.
As a result, the maximum number of people allowed to attend each concert will be 190. There will be 10 “pairs” tickets for two people from the same household and 29 “family” tickets for up to six people from the same household.
The park will be split into zones. See the map above.
In addition to Mick Sterling, the other acts booked for this year are A Hard Days Night (Beatles tribute) on Aug. 6, Junk FM (various genres remixed in a fresh way) on Aug. 13 and Church of Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band) on Aug. 20. The tickets will be available online beginning at 6 p.m. on the Sunday prior to each event.
The Fabulous Armadillos band was slated to play Aug. 20, but Love said the band canceled due to concerns of playing in the park’s small venue given that they typically draw a couple thousand attendees under normal conditions.
“With COVID-19, they felt it best to reschedule for 2021,” Love said in an email.
The name of the series has changed for this year from the Riverfront Concert Series to Community Concerts at the Commons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.