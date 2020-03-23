by Jim Boyle
Editor
A dog who fell through ice on the Elk River, and the dog’s owner who fell into the icy and turbulent water trying to rescue him, escaped serious injuries on March 5 thanks to an alert neighbor and her heroic husband.
JoAnn Hodson was in her four-season porch reading a book when she saw the dog having what appeared to be the time of his life with what was left of a deer carcass on the partially frozen Elk River. JoAnn and her husband, Doug, had earlier observed eagles cleaning up most the fallen deer. Mac, a 12-year-old border collie mix, was doing his best to take care of the rest.
“He was so proud of himself as he carried around one of the deer’s legs,” JoAnn recalled. “It was so fun to watch.”
Then she had a thought invade her peacefulness.
“I thought to myself, I don’t want him to fall in,” she said. “It’s weird to say, but that’s the way I felt.”
It wasn’t many minutes later, and that’s exactly what happened. JoAnn sprang to her feet and alerted her 72-year husband Doug, who was downstairs exercising.
He put his waders on and the retired couple headed out into their backyard to see what could be done. They got out there to find Cindy Olson, who lives on the other side of the river about four houses down, at the edge of the ice and noticed she had fallen into the water too.
Olson, once an avid kayaker who has lived on the river nearly 18 years, had gone searching for her dog after calling him and his “brother,” a border collie mixed with a miniature Australian shepherd named Shorty. When Olson called, it was only Shorty who came running with a deer bone in his mouth. Olson went looking for Mac, and her heart sunk when she realized he had gone in.
She called 911 at about 2:15 p.m. and grabbed a rope from her kayak. The dispatcher told her to stay on the line, so she stuffed her smartphone in her pocket and headed down to the river bed.
She saw Mac was losing strength and was struggling to stay afloat, so she threw her phone on the bank and made her way onto the ice and crawled toward Mac.
“I couldn’t stand there and let him struggle to keep his head above water,” she said.
But the ice gave way and she went in. Her hopes of rescuing her dog were dashed. She did, however, hang onto the rope and tossed it to the other side where the Hodsons were now ready to come to her aid.
Doug ended up in the water, too, and the waders were not as helpful as he had hoped, even though they reached all the way up to his chest. In summer, he says, you can sit in the river. With the spring melt, they were not nearly tall enough to keep him dry and they quickly filled with water.
“Our eyes locked and I thought, ‘Oh, please, not you too,’” Olson recalled.
Doug soon realized the elevated water level that filled his waders was of some help. The waders served as anchors.
“That was actually a good thing with the way the current was,” he said. “The (water-logged waders) were able to keep me upright and stable; otherwise the water might have taken my feet out from under me.”
Doug was able to reach the dog and lift him up onto the ice. The exhausted dog didn’t move at all, let alone shiver, though. Hypothermia was clearly setting in, he said.
“His body temperature must have been so low,” Doug said.
The Hodsons then turned their attention to Olson.
JoAnn, who grabbed the rope that had been tossed to the side, was able to throw that out to her and pull her to the edge of the ice along the rapids. The next challenge was getting her out of water.
Doug had been able to use his elbows to hoist himself up and out and then crawl to safety. He knew somehow their neighbor from across the river needed to do the same. Between his advice and adrenaline and JoAnn manning the rope like the person at the end of a rope in a tug-of-war contest, he was able to pull her out.
“She was exhausted,” Doug recalled. “I was exhausted. There was no way either one of us could walk to safety.”
By then a Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy had arrived at the scene to watch the Anoka-Hennepin School District retiree pull Olson out. The sheriff’s department had originally been summoned to Olson’s place, but the first deputy to arrive realized they needed to be on the other side of the river. During all the earlier commotion he had hollered across the river to get the Hodsons’ address so emergency crews would know where they were needed on the south side of the river in the 19000 block of 147th Street.
Upon arrival to the Hodsons’, a deputy was able to suit up and retrieve the dog, who remained motionless at the edge of the ice. Meanwhile, Doug and Cindy had rolled to the Hodsons’ dock. Olson was weakened, battered and bruised from the edge of the ice jamming into her body and was nearly out of energy.
“I just closed my eyes and listened (to Doug),” she said. “He would say, ‘You gotta roll,’ and I would say, ‘I can’t.’ He said, ‘You gotta roll.’ ”
Doug had the added challenge of water sloshing around in his waders and found the experience dizzying. He later learned his pulse had dropped to 31 beats per minute, according to Apple watch.
JoAnn tended to her freezing neighbor and husband with blankets from the house, before they all went inside their home for a warmer setting.
They watched the deputy fetch the dog from the house. They were encouraged when Mac had made his first tentative moves toward the officer before he was scooped up.
Mac was taken to the Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital, who provided services free of charge. Olson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Both were treated for hypothermia but expected to make full recoveries.
Olson, badly bruised and her voice a bit raspy, said she has had some tender moments with her dog since arriving home. At one point she looked at Mac in his chair while she sat in hers and said to him, “I can’t believe we’re still here.” “He was sitting there like nothing happened. He’s been such a good dog.”
Olson presented the couple on March 9 with a plant and some handmade Scandinavian mittens as way of saying thank you for all they did.
“I am so grateful,” she said. “I don’t think I could have gotten out on my own. I was formulating a plan, but my mind just started to freeze up.”
Doug and JoAnn have the plant proudly sitting on their kitchen table and sharing the story brought all the emotions to the surface again.
“We won’t forget Cindy or her dog Mac,” Doug said.
