This fall I am moving into a new part of Sherburne County, which means “new political representatives.” I have found, to this county’s credit, people running for office that are willing to meet one on one with citizens over a coffee, meal or even at the mailbox. This community is to be congratulated that we can have honest and decent conversations about what is best for this area, face to face (always a better form of communication). Candidates here are accessible and transparent.
Our country is headed in a direction I thought we’d never go and as we head there, an undercurrent of mandates and momentum is building to take freedoms away that sounded impossible just two short years ago. One example is our Second Amendment right to bear arms. Where I’m about to live, the Sherburne County commissioner candidate most in tune with my values is Anne Kostrzewski. I first met Anne in a permit to carry class and, given the venue, had an inkling we might be like-minded. Having already met with Tim Dolan regarding his position, which he thoughtfully expressed to me, I noted he and I were on different sides of an issue that our founders thought to be paramount to the success of the experiment known as The United States of America.
Anne supports efforts for Sherburne County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County and Tim does not. Anne sees the trends of where this country is headed like lawlessness and government overreach. Anne rises above the superficial battles in social media that are often designed to slime candidates rather than enlighten the electorate. Anne is a businessperson, a wife, a mother with a teacher’s gifting, a leader and activist in her community and a true conservative with eyes fully on the future while keeping her hands on the wheel of today.
She is an excellent choice for Sherburne County commissioner and I hope you vote for her on Nov. 3. — J. Brian Calva, Big Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.