Big Lake has the lowest property crime rate in the state of Minnesota in 2020, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security and its website, alarms.org.

In addition, Big Lake is number two on the list of Minnesota’s safest cities, just behind the state’s safest community, Orono.

The rankings established by the National Council for Home Safety and Security are derived from crime rates reported to the FBI.

The top 10 list of safest Minnesota cities looks like this:

1. Orono

2. Big Lake

3. South Lake Minnetonka

4. Minnetrista

5. Stillwater

6. Rosemount

7. Farmington

8. Lino Lakes

9. Chaska

10. Lakeville

Joining Big Lake as Sherburne County cities on the list was Elk River at number 30 and St. Cloud, ranked 76th. Buffalo was Wright County’s safest community, ranked at number 49.

Load comments