by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota Publishers
A Big Lake Township couple on the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship say it could be up to two weeks before they are allowed to come home.
Steve and Lynn Fuchs embarked on a 15-day cruise Feb. 21 from a port in San Francisco. Seventeen days later, they arrived at the Port of Oakland (California) on Monday, March 9.
But uncertainty awaited the Fuchs.
They were told Monday by Grand Princess personnel that they would be disembarking the cruise ship sometime on Tuesday.
“From here, we’re told we’re going to be flown to a federal quarantine facility in Georgia or Texas,” Steve Fuchs told the Monticello Times from his cabin on the Grand Princess.
Later Monday afternoon, Fuchs contacted the Times with an update as he stood on the balcony of his cabin overlooking the Oakland pier.
“The Grand Princess is now secured to the pier,” Steve Fuchs said.
“The United States Center for Disease Control has federal, state and county agencies to process the 2,300 passengers to their quarantine facilities,” he said.
Early Monday evening, the Fuchses updated the Times further as activity was ramping up on the pier.
“There are 20 buses, 20 ambulances, 10 semi-trailers, six large tents, 15 to 20 law enforcement vehicles and a mobile command center,” Steve Fuchs said.
“It is quite a show,” Fuchs added.
It was a show that Steve and Lynn Fuchs still didn’t understand as of late Monday.
The Big Lake Township couple was enjoying its fourth cruise. They left port in San Francisco on Friday, Feb. 21 and had a fantastic visit to the Hawaiian Islands.
A stop in Mexico was to follow the port of call in Hawaii. But the Fuchs and the other 3,500 passengers on the Grand Princess never made it there.
“On Wednesday of last week, we learned that on the ship’s prior voyage, someone became contaminated with the coronavirus,” Steve Fuchs said.
“The ship’s medical doctor said they got the passenger off the Grand Princess, and he later died,” he said.
According to the Associated Press, that passenger was a 75-year-old California resident who was experiencing symptoms of the virus two to three days before embarking on his cruise. Reports state that 21 passengers and crew members eventually showed signs of contracting the virus.
“That’s why we’re in the pickle we’re in- because of one individual,” Steve Fuchs said.
On Wednesday, March 4, the Grand Princess began heading back to port in San Francisco, but the ship was denied entry to San Francisco Bay because of the reported illnesses on the vessel. That’s when Oakland stepped up to take in the passengers.
The Fuchs, a retired couple who live three miles north of Big Lake, said they consider themselves to be healthy.
“We have no issues, except we’re getting old,” Steve Fuchs said.
“Our concern is staying healthy,” he said.
While the transplants from Northeast Minneapolis prepare for the next unknown stop on their vacation journey, they have been dealing with what they call a major inconvenience.
“Our cabin is comfortable and we have a balcony so we can at least step outside,” Steve Fuchs said.
Steve and Lynn say they have kept busy sitting around and getting to know each other better and reading books.
They also express frustration that despite being quarantined on the ship because of the coronavirus, they have not been tested to see if they have contracted the disease.
The couple says it was hoping to be tested on the ship, but that was never the case.
“It’s like we’ve been sentenced to jail without a trial,” Lynn Fuchs said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.