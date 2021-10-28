Elk River’s popular Elk Pride Craft Bazaar will kick off Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, 900 School Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Get your running shoes on — we have a big show this year with over 165 vendors. The school will be filled from end to end with handcrafted items and gifts,” said Barb Ramsdell, co-coordinator of the show with Julie Peterson.
Admission is free. All proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for graduating seniors.
Elk River High School began hosting the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar more than 50 years ago.
Ramsdell said the show wouldn’t be successful without the help of students and other volunteers. Staff volunteer to help set up, including measuring out the booth space each vendor gets, coordinating a raffle, and managing take down. Students operate the school store, sell cookies, and help vendors haul in their items.
Peterson and Ramsdell have worked on the event for many years, but this year’s show is their swan song.
“We’ve had a good run, but it’s time for change,” Ramsdell said. “This is our last year as coordinators and it is our biggest show. We are excited about all the new vendors and our longtime returning vendors. The show will continue with new coordinators next year.”
Elkepreneurs will be part of craft show
Ramsdell said a class of students has put a lot of time and energy into having booths at the Elk Pride show.
With more than 25 million entrepreneurial Americans owning and operating their own businesses, Elkepreneurs is a student-led project designed to inspire students within the walls of Elk River High School on how to own and operate a small business. The project includes 13 small businesses (student groups) set up in the DECA classroom at Elk River High School on Nov. 6 during the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar.
Elkepreneurs is all about the power of entrepreneurship. Throughout the months of September, October, and November, Elkepreneurs has hosted informational peer seminars and guest speakers sessions to enhance the experience DECA students take out of the classroom and into the career world.
Elkepreneurs is led by Advanced Marketing students Kenzie Weber, Matthew Ferry, Emma Czech and Emma Diamond. They hope to see Elk River community members at the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar on Nov. 6 to support the students.
