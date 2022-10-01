The Elk River Area School District has bid the Lincoln Elementary School expansion and renovation project in Elk River
Of the 26 different bid packages, four of them were rejected and will be rebid on the recommendation of Terra Construction.
Representatives from the school district, Wold Architects and Terra Construction coordinated the process.
No bids were received for bid categories looking for steel supply and overhead doors. Only one bid was received for two other categories (glass and lockers).
Andrew Almos, executive director of business services, said the district did a good job of following the statutes and getting through the process correctly and he thanked Tom Baranick and Robert Sehm of Wold for their work. Officials did not find any reason to believe there were any problems with the scope of the project. The cause of the limited number of bidders was likely related to prospective bidders not taking the time to look into the work.
Almos said the district remains on target with the project’s budget.
School Board Director Tony Walter asked where the addition would be, and he was told it will be on the northwest corner.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said the project is not designed to increase capacity but rather to renovate the whole school.
“It will look much more up to date, much more open, and sprinkler systems will be installed,” he said. “Spaces will be open and educators will be able to use the space differently.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.