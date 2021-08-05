Project includes two new roundabouts
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Bids have been awarded for a road project on Twin Lakes Road, also known as County State Aid Highway 13, in Elk River.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award the bid to New Look Contracting Inc., of Rogers, the lowest of seven bidders. New Look’s bid was $3,235,324. Bids ranged as high as $4,668,335.
The project involves reconstruction of nearly a mile of Twin Lakes Road from Line Avenue/185th Avenue to Tyler Street/Twin Lakes Parkway in eastern Elk River, including new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk/trail and bituminous pavement. The work will also include:
• Installation of new roundabouts at the intersections of Line Avenue/185th Street and CSAH 13 and at Tyler Street and CSAH 13. The roundabouts will have sidewalks and added lighting.
•Addition of a center continuous left-turn lane on Twin Lakes Road between 185th Avenue and Tyler Street.
• Construction of a trail between Line Avenue and Tyler Street.
Construction is expected to begin in August, with the bulk of it completed by the end of October.
