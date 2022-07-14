A $735,924 bid for reconstruction of a portion of County Road 33 in Elk River has been awarded to Helmin Construction Inc. by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

The road will be reconstructed from County State Aid Highway 13 to the east county line this year.

Helmin Construction’s bid was the lowest of nine; bids ranged as high as $1.1 million. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $672,127.

Load comments