The Elk River Beyond the Yellow Ribbon committee extends its thanks to Will and Katie Wilson for donating a stand-up freezer for a local disabled veteran and his wife.
The need for the freezer became apparent when ERBTYR volunteer Donita Grell visited the couple to see if they needed any help with food. They responded that they could not bend over to get food out of their existing freezer.
The ERBTYR committee heard of the need and within 24 hours of posting a request for help on its Facebook and the Elk River community Facebook page the Wilsons responded with their generous offer.
ERBTYR volunteers John Dietz, Joe Gacke and Casey Mahon picked up the freezer and delivered it May 26. The couple were thrilled with the donation and grateful. To learn more about ERBTYR, or to volunteer, go to facebook.com/ERYellowRibbon or email elkriverbtyr@gmail.com.
