The Elk River City Council will have a new council member come January 2021, and Matt Westgaard will return for a fourth term.
Mike Beyer finished with 715 votes or 54% of the vote in a Ward 3 contest to defeat his competitor, Josh Hassing, who finished with 587 votes. Beyer will replace Council Member Nate Ovall, who did not seek reelection to his first-term post.
Westgaard defeated Mary McDevitt Kraljic after garnering 61% of the vote in his Ward 2 bid for reelection. He got 1,563 votes compared to 975 for Kraljic.
Ward 3
Beyer said with two people new to politics, he felt both he and Hassing had a chance to win, and the two candidates ran a very clean race.
“I don’t believe its politics,” Beyer said of serving on the city council. “I believe it’s about leadership.”
Beyer comes to the council having lived in Elk River for 14 years and served in a variety of leadership roles in over 25 years of military and professional management.
The election by voters means a lot to Beyer.
“I’m very humbled,” he said. “I am ready to serve. I have said that from Day 1. I am a citizen ready to serve Elk River.”
Beyer said he has three main goals. They are:
•to listen, learn and work with the community — citizens and businessperson alike
•ensure current projects going on in the city finish on time and on budget.
•ensure the city has good communication with the county and its board and the school district and its board, as the city, county, and school district hold the purse strings when it comes to property taxes.
Ward 2
Westgaard told the Star News winning his reelection bid was reassuring.
“I felt I had the support, but I didn’t want to assume anything,” he said.
He also wanted to be supportive of all the candidates, noting that it’s nice that people want to be involved and help out.
He said the biggest things on the horizon for him and the rest of the city are the update to the comprehensive plan and the 169 Redefine project that will transition Highway 169 in Elk River to a freeway.
“That will present great opportunities and a lot of change,” he said.
He said the freeway project will make it safer for travel and open up transportation routes for internal city traffic that will be set apart from highway traffic.
