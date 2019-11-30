Beyer named Elk River volunteer of the month

Mike Beyer has been named Elk River’s volunteer of the month.
Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Beyer for his many contributions and commitment to the Elk River community through voluntary personal service.
Beyer is a man of honorable service through leadership in various local civic organizations. He has served as commander of the Elk River American Legion, chairperson for the Legion’s 100th birthday event and liaison in charge of fundraising for their baseball team.
He is also an active member of the VFW and Eagles Club.
Beyer helps promote patriotism in the community by organizing the Elk River Memorial Day event each year and was an integral part of a citizen-led Independence Day celebration. Beyer also volunteered at Hockey Day Minnesota.
Among his many contributions, Beyer has been an active fundraiser and supporter of local nonprofits. In recent years, he helped organize a Pub Crawl and 5K to benefit CAER Food Shelf. Last year, when the 5K event had to be canceled due to heavy snow, he helped organizers salvage the fundraising efforts where they cleverly turned the event into a “No-K,” which raised over $4,000 for CAER.
Learn how you can nominate someone for the volunteer of the month by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
